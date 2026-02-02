School learners attempted the viral Zep dance challenge, showcasing energy and determination despite struggling with rhythm and some moves

The video quickly went viral, drawing laughs and lighthearted praise from social media users across South Africa

The clip highlights a growing trend in SA schools, where students enthusiastically engage with global social media challenges for fun and self-expression

A group of South African school learners has social media buzzing after a hilarious video of them attempting the viral Zep dance Challenge surfaced online.

A group of school pupils participated in the Zep dance challenge and amused South African online users. Image: @larah_hodgson

The clip, shared on social media by TikTok user @larah_hodgson on 22 January 2026, showcased a mix of boys and girls trying to follow the popular dance but struggling to keep in sync or hit some of the more complicated moves.

In the video, the learners enthusiastically attempted the signature steps of the Zep dance, but their uncoordinated timing and exaggerated movements quickly drew laughs from viewers. Despite their lack of rhythm, the pupils’ energy and determination shone through, turning the clip into a source of amusement rather than embarrassment.

Social media users were quick to react, flooding the comments section with humour and lighthearted praise. Some noted the learners’ relatable struggles with viral dance trends, while others praised their courage for participating despite not getting every move right.

The viral clip has highlighted a growing trend in South African schools, where learners are enthusiastically engaging with global social media challenges. While some attempt to perfect their moves, others are simply having fun and expressing themselves, a fact that resonated strongly with online audiences.

Although the group’s performance may not have been technically perfect, it captured the essence of the Zep dance challenge fun, energy, and creativity.

The video has since been shared widely, with many South Africans praising the learners for spreading laughter and positivity across the internet. This lighthearted moment is a reminder of the joy that can come from simple participation, showing that sometimes it’s not about perfection, but the effort and enthusiasm that bring people together online.

Mzansi weighs in on the moment

Social media users wasted no time expressing their delight, with comments pouring in as people shared their love for the couple and the joyful energy they brought to the trend.

Nicky Mnisi said:

"The girl who took the phone?? Yeah, it was her idea🤭😭🤣."

Keitumetse Maloma wrote:

"Whose idea was this? Please come forward."

Exclusive N3lo stated:

"Kobus, in the end, your Zep is concerning 😭."

Alex Lwk commented:

"Love you, Larah, but why are phones allowed when there's a balkie on your collar 😭."

F3cken Riri replied:

"Dancing in Afrikaans 😭👍."

Watch the video below:

