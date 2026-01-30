A South African man went viral after confidently dancing to a popular Afrikaans song, sparking widespread amusement and praise online

A South African man recently took to social media to showcase his impressive dance moves to an Afrikaans song, sparking amusement and admiration across the country.

A man showed off his dance moves to an Afrikaans song on TikTok.

The clip, which quickly went viral after it was posted on 23 January 2026 by the gent himself, who goes by the social media handle @i.amndile, where he can be seen confidently breaking it down to Lyfie by Bernice West.

In the post, he captioned the video: "Since white people are now dancing to Amapiano," adding a humorous twist that resonated with many viewers.

The light-hearted comment paired with his energetic performance made the clip both entertaining and relatable, drawing thousands of likes, shares, and comments within hours of being uploaded.

The video captured the attention of fans of the Jona and Afrikaaners event, who were both surprised and amused by his fluid dance style and creative flair. Social media users praised his energy, noting how effortlessly he fused contemporary moves with the rhythm of the Afrikaans hit.

Many commenters expressed admiration for his skill and sense of humour. The post quickly became part of a larger conversation about cultural crossover in music and dance, particularly how South Africans are blending different genres like Amapiano and local Afrikaans hits in playful and inventive ways.

The TikTok user @i.amndile’s performance also highlights the growing trend of users creating viral content that challenges expectations while celebrating creativity and diversity in South African dance culture. By combining sharp choreography, timing, and a clever caption, he proved that good moves and humour can transcend language and genre barriers.

Dance and music have once again proven that they remain a unifying and entertaining force in South Africa’s vibrant social media landscape.

A South African man danced to the Afrikaans hit 'Lyfie,' leaving online viewers amused.

SA reacts to an African man enjoying an Afrikaans song

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts as they shared the following:

Amie said:

"Ah, Johan! Welcome to the family! Die braai begin 5 uur. 😅👌🏻."

Cinzdt stated:

"Except you have rhythm 🤣👌."

Taylor wrote:

"Washaa, your new name is van der merwe🤣😭."

Trip replied:

"This is why I love South Africa, we can love eachother! thanks bro, bro. This made me smile, keep posting please!"

Wayne Tennant expressed:

"Well done, brother, you've just made my day. Proudly South African."

Sammyg shared:

"Your rhythm is still too good. You have to miss a few beats here and there 🤣."

Moé Jelly Bean simply said:

"Fair play, but shame us white people will never have moves like you guys 😂👌🏻 you guys can dance."

Celeste commented:

"Oh my word 😂 I love it. You are dancing to a very special song.🤗🌸."

Watch the video below:

