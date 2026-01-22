An Afrikaner gentleman joined petrol attendants in an unexpected late-night dance at an Engen station in Hillside

Social media users were captivated by the funny, energetic interaction, praising the spontaneity and positive vibes

The video sparked conversations about lighthearted moments during late-night shifts and the sense of community they can create

A late-night stop at an Engen petrol station in Hillside turned into a viral moment of laughter and entertainment when an Afrikaner gentleman joined petrol attendants in an impromptu dance session.

An Afrikaner and two petrol attendants at an Engen petrol station broke down the dance floor. Image: @engenhillside

Source: TikTok

The video, shared on social media on 21 January 2026, shows the Afrikaner dancing alongside two petrol attendants as they moved to the beat, their steps perfectly in sync despite the unusual hour. The encounter took place around midnight, when most of the city was fast asleep, making the lively display even more unexpected.

Viewers were immediately captivated by the man’s funny and energetic dance moves, which added an extra layer of amusement to the attendants’ performance. Social media users flooded the comments section, praising the spontaneity of the moment and the positive energy that radiated from the trio.

The humorous dance session has since sparked discussions about the small, unexpected moments of happiness that can occur even during late-night shifts since it was publicised by TikTok user @engenhillside.

The Engen petrol attendants were equally amused by their unexpected dance partner, smiling and laughing as they continued their choreography. The video captured a sense of community and lightheartedness that many social media users appreciated, highlighting how shared laughter can bridge gaps between strangers.

By the time the clip ended, it had already garnered thousands of views, with people from across South Africa sharing and commenting on the midnight dance. Many applauded the Afrikaner for his courage to join in and for bringing joy to an otherwise ordinary petrol station visit.

SA is amused by the late-night petrol station dance

The online community took to the comments section, cracking jokes while others shared their thoughts on the Afrikaner gent and petrol attendants’ midnight dance.

Jabz said:

"His dancing with a mediate effect 🤣."

NZT added:

"I said R150, now it's full tank 😩."

Thomas Letsoalo expressed:

"Mind you. The driver is sober."

MoodyNkoe cracked a joke, saying:

"The customer is dancing in capital letters😭😭."

Hermien Stols Bosman was amused, adding:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 Oulik!!"

Boitumelo Unique replied:

"Engine Hillside passed the vibe check❣️😂."

Mrs Wellness wrote:

"Engen always has the best service ❤."

Sweet Poison shared:

"Bad things are happening in South Africa."

MaMhlongo commented:

"Petrol attendants have the best customer service👌."

RealDezzie was entertained:

"Lol, Jan Hendrick is doing the what dance?🤣."

Watch the funny video below:

