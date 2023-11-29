Mzansi's favourite petrol attendant Felix and his coworker broke it down in an epic dance-off at a Shell garage

The popular dance sensation posted the infectious video on his TikTok page and netizens can't get enough

People are rating the duo's performance and admiring how Felix is always in a good mood and spreading joy

Shell petrol attendants had a dance-off at the Ekurhuleni filling station. Image: @felixminister1632

Source: TikTok

Mzansi's beloved petrol attendant, Felix, and his coworker recently transformed a normal day at a Shell garage into a lively dance-off.

Petrol attendants dance battle

Felix wasted no time sharing the infectious dance video on his TikTok page @felixminister1632.

The duo's dance battle became an instant hit on TikTok and captivated the hearts of people across the nation.

Music forges bonds

The clip has over 100,000 views and sparked engagement from people who appreciated the impromptu performance.

The heartwarming video shows the power of music and dance in forging close bonds.

Watch the video below:

SA reviews dance video

Netizens not only rated the coworkers' performance but also took a moment to appreciate Felix's perpetual good mood and his knack for spreading happiness.

@Tumima8 said:

"Meet Felix the first and only guy authorised to dance at work."

@ash_ashy74 suggested:

"Shell must make Felix an ambassador for their image."

@Sasah407 asked:

"Are they dancing to the same song?"

@LesPatricia posted:

"Me and mlungu same WhatsApp group."

@im_niyole commented:

"Man, I love how this guy is always happy.❤"

@lingwangwa mentioned:

"This guy doesn't go to work for work but to dance."

@mamosahlao wrote:

"Induction course. "

@trevor791013 added:

"Mlungu can't hear the song, volume please."

TikTok video of man dancing with petrol attendant

In another article, Briefly News reported that only in Mzansi will you see people grooving at a petrol station and not think much about it. Seeing a young man dancing with a petrol attendant reminded South African citizens of our country's few treasures.

While SA is going through the most, seeing clips like this one reminds people that there are still awesome aspects about living in Mzansi that you would never find anywhere else in the world.

