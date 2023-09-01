Slikour recently credited rapper and producer Amu for paving the way for many South African musicians, himself included

Speaking to Briefly News, the Slikour OnLife founder spoke about the culture's failure to give credit to artists who paved the way

The rapper-turned-businessman also touched on the key tool for longevity in the music industry

Slikour says the onus is on those with a larger platform to highlight the trailblazers for their contributions to the game. Images: siyametane

Source: Instagram

Slikour recently gave props to rapper and producer Amu for being an instrumental roleplayer in pushing the culture forward in South Africa, following Hennessy's hip hop 50 event.

The Slikour OnLife founder opened up about the industry's failure to credit the OGs, saying that we must do better. Slikour also revealed the key tool for longevity in the music industry from his perspective.

Slikour speaks on crediting trailblazers

In a conversation with Briefly News, Slikour opened up about the South African hip hop industry's inability to give flowers to those who paved the way.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The rapper-turned-businessman revealed that although the people in the industry can trace their influence back to someone or a group of individuals who came before them, they are barely given any credit.

"We all know the artists that influenced us. I don't think we have a culture of giving credit to artists who paved the way."

Slikour says the hip hop industry is stingy with crediting those who paved the way. Image: siyametane

Source: Instagram

Slikour shows love to Amu

Following Hennessy's hip hop 50 celebration, Slikour was so captivated by Amu's set that he took the time to pen a lengthy post honouring The Principal's legacy:

"You always say 'f*#k hip hop' because it has no money but my brother, you are hip hop. It’s resilience, flexibility, cockiness, self-destruction, and self-correcting but most importantly, you're my icon."

Slikour told Briefly News that those in a position of influence and with large audiences need to lead in crediting the trailblazers:

"If we are in a space of some influence I think the onus is on us to celebrate the artists that influenced us."

He went on to highlight how times have changed and that rappers and musicians have more opportunities now to maintain a music career:

"The opportunities are definitely broader than our time, as is the illusion of what success is."

Slikour says rappers now have more opportunities to build a life through making music. Image: siyametane

Source: Instagram

Slikour also revealed what he believes is the key to longevity in the music industry:

"It's cliche but I would say know who you are and apply it to everything else that you are interested in."

"A lot of people think their interests are who they are and get lost in the sauce. Who you are only determines how far you can take your interests."

Mzansi celebrates hip hop's 50th anniversary

Briefly News covered an online debate among hip hop heads led by Sizwe Dlomo discussing Nas and Jay Z's careers and impact.

The age-old debate is one of the most controversial after that of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. Rap fans never cease to defend their favourite rappers, going back and forth in a heated debate.

The publication also shared how Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest were inspired by hip hop's 50th anniversary to embark on a tour together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News