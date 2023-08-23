Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are hot property at the moment as they prepare for their upcoming projects and tour

The rappers will soon be embarking on their African Throne tour set to kick off in September 2023 ahead of their upcoming albums

Nyovest and Nasty sat down for a media briefing where they gave more insight on the tour, their albums, and much more

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C say they want their tour to go where they are appreciated, saying it's important for them to do shows in Africa.

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are hard at work promoting their upcoming African Throne tour which is expected to be one for the books. The rappers are also in album mode and at the final stages of their projects. They sat with media personnel to share more details about the tour and their projects.

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C give insight into their tour

Cassper and Nasty C revealed how the idea of the tour came about. Nasty C mentioned how now is the perfect time for rappers to unite seeing that we have now celebrated hip hop's 50th anniversary.

Cassper said that he had never worked closely with another emcee before so the idea was exciting for him.

"I just wanna do exciting stuff. I've never really worked with another rapper who isn't a friend, so it was very exciting when TLee suggested it to me."

The rappers went on to reveal how they decided on where to take the tour. Cassper and Nasty C have become global superstars and their popularity spans far beyond the African border but they remain loyal to their home. The rappers shared that they wanted to go where they were consistently shown love: Africa.

Cassper said:

"It's really dope to go where the music goes, it was very important to go into Africa which loves hip hop music."

Nasty C added:

"It's always been important to take our shows outside of SA because we have so many fans out there who only ever see us when we're booked there."

Cassper and Nasty C shed light on their albums

The rappers revealed more details about their upcoming albums. Mufasa said that as he has not made a hip hop project in two years, he wanted to express himself without the need for online validation.

"I'm really not trying to appeal for numbers, I just wanna express myself and find people who feel the same way. That's why I started rapping again, it's therapeutic."

Nasty C unpacked the thought process behind his upcoming album. He touches on the events that occurred since his last project and his intentions for the new one.

"This time around, I wanted to make music that is very honest and truthful. There's a lot of things that's happened in my life, I wanted to make music that's direct."

Cassper and Nasty C reveal their album release dates

In a recent Briefly News report, Cassper and Nasty C finally gave the official release dates for their albums.

Cassper recently revealed his album art cover and plans to drop the first music video from the project which features Maglera Doe Boy.

