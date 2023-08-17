Nasty and Cassper Nyovest are preparing for their African Throne tour set to kick off on 1 September and have added performers to the tour

The rappers are also in the final stages of completing their upcoming projects that are set to release very soon

Nasty C and Cassper have also revealed that their albums may even drop on the same day

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C plan to release their albums on the same day. Images: casspernyovest, nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are gearing up for their joint tour, African Throne, set to begin on 1 September in Eswatini. The emcees recently announced Dee Koala as one of the main acts for their tour and revealed that their albums will be released on the same day.

African Throne tour line-up announcement

Cassper and Nasty C recently went live on Instagram, where they gave fans and followers more information on their upcoming tour.

The rappers revealed Dee Koala as one of the main acts for the tour's Cape Town and Johannesburg leg. The Khayelitsha rapper also shared the news on her Twitter page. Dee also announced her plans to release more music, as Briefly News recently covered.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cassper and Nasty C have the same album release date

Nasty C revealed that due to technicalities, his album will be released on 15 September instead of 25 August as Briefly News previously reported.

Cassper Nyovest, who pushed his album back from its initial July 2023 release, shared that he too intends to release Solomon on 15 September.

The news is reminiscent of the 50 Cent and Kanye West battle of 2007 where the rappers' albums, Curtis and Graduation, were released on the same day.

The rappers shared similar issues regarding their delayed projects, one of which was sample clearance.

"My album was supposed to drop 2 weeks ago but was pushed back because of sample clearances."

The details behind Cassper and Nasty C's album covers

Cassper is proud of his album cover and hopes to have it ready to share on 18 August. The rapper says the album title, which is named after his best friend Carpo, has a biblical reference supposedly to King Solomon of Isreal.

Nasty C, on the other hand, hopes to have his child and girlfriend on his album cover with him. The trend is widely used on hip hop album covers, where locally the likes of Riky Rick and Cassper have done it.

In a recent report, Briefly News covered reactions to Nasty C and Sammie Heavens' ultrasound and baby bump photos. Cassper had his son Khotso's ultrasound as his A.M.N (Any Minute Now) album cover.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News