Rapper Nasty C is in album mode and has some news to share on his upcoming project

The Crazy Crazy rapper has revealed his album release date and fans are excited over the news

Nasty C is also warming up for his African Throne World Tour with Cassper Nyovest and the dates and locations have been revealed

Nasty C says he is intentional about his album and plans to have 18 songs on it. Images: nasty_csa

The "coolest kid in Africa", Nasty C has finally shared news of his much-anticipated album. The rapper plans to release his project on 25 August, just in time for fans to learn his lyrics before the African Throne World Tour.

Nasty C says his album is conceptual

In a YouTube video published by the Tall Racks Fan Channel, Nasty says he plans to have 18 songs on his album.

"For the context of the album, this is one of those where I need you guys to take your time with it from top to bottom."

Nasty C is very intentional about his project and appears to have taken his time building it. He doesn't want the project to sound like something he rushed through or have songs that don't belong in it.

The rapper says that he misses making conceptual albums that don't sound like a compilation of his favourite songs.

"I don't want anything to sound like it doesn't belong here."

Fans excited over Nasty C's album

Nasty C's supporters shared their excitement over the news.

@Keyz_ZAR said:

"I hope it's a knockout."

@MatumeX15 commented:

"We don’t care."

@_riLeyOG responded:

"TIME TO CLEAR MY MUSIC GALLERY!"

Nasty C's album build-up and upcoming tour

The rapper has been on a single release spree lately and gave fans a taste of what to expect in his upcoming project.

Briefly News covered the inspiration behind Nasty C's song Crazy Crazy where the rapper revealed Gregory Porter's influence.

"The beginning of verse 2 was inspired by Gregory Porter's Real Good Hands."

In preparation for his African Throne World Tour with Cassper Nyovest, first tour dates and locations have been revealed.

The tour kicks off in Eswatini on 1 September and will travel through Botswana, Zambia and Kenya in the following days.

