US rapper DaBaby has made plans to perform at the FNB stadium in September

Unfortunately for the Blame It On Baby , many South Africans don't know who he is

While a minority is excited about his visit, many are cancelling the show calling him an abuser

US rapper DaBaby's 'Empower Africa Concert' is facing a possible cancellation from Mzansi after abuse allegations. Images: @dababy

Source: Instagram

United States rapper DaBaby has a show scheduled in Mzansi at the end of September, but it seems things won't go according to plan for him.

DaBaby Empower Africa Concert

A fan took to her timeline to announce the musician's visit to South Africa with excitement and said:

"DaBaby is coming to SA on the 30th of September and I know for a fact you don’t wanna miss this one #EmpowerAfricaConcert."

Here is the tweet with the poster:

Mzansi cancels DaBaby

With South Africa's ruthless cancel culture, adding the rapper to the list was easy. Most tweeps accused him of homophobia and abuse. Some didn't even know who he was. This is how he was cancelled:

@Gcinz13 said:

"I've never heard any song of his played on the radio or tv mos."

@FittedZi found it funny:

"Guys please, April 1st has already passed."

@Thambu02 warned:

"He beat up his baby mama. Stop promoting mediocre."

@ubermenschZA was shocked:

"Inviting a woman beating homophobe to a concert that starts with Empower is wild lol."

@Leig_h99 confirmed:

"We are missing it."

@DeenickJ said:

"He's homophobic so no."

@Ikageng25580540 advised:

"Also, FNB is too big for him."

@MpiloVuma asked:

"Lol nah we're missing this one. Tf wants to see Da Baby?"

Uncle Waffles to perform in New York

In another report on Briefly News, Amapiano star Uncle Waffles has announced that she will be holding her first international headline show in New York.

She will host the We Love Waffles show in Brooklyn at The Great Hall on 22 September. Her promoters said her venue will have limited seating, making it an almost exclusive show.

The Tanzania hitmaker will be the second artist in her genre to headline after Musa Keys, who did his show in June in an international three-leg tour.

