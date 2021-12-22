Meagan Good is a renowned American actress best recognized for playing Joanna Locasto on NBC’s Deception series (2013). She recently joined the growing list of 2021’s celebrity breakups after revealing in December 2021 that she and her husband, filmmaker DeVon Franklin, are filing for divorce after nine years of marriage.

Meagan Good is an American actress, model, and producer.

Source: Getty Images

Good is a woman of great values and is a devout Christian. She once revealed that she turns down some roles if she feels they go against her principles. The Shazam! actress has over 30 years of experience in the film industry, having started as a child actress in the mid-1980s. What makes her stand out?

Meagan Good’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Meagan Monique Good

Meagan Monique Good Date of birth: 8th August 1981

8th August 1981 Age: 40 years in 2021

40 years in 2021 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States

Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Religion: Christian

Christian Height: 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m)

5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: In the process of divorce in 2021

In the process of divorce in 2021 Husband: DeVon Franklin (from 2012 to 2021)

DeVon Franklin (from 2012 to 2021) Meagan Good’s children: None

None Parents: Leon Good and Tyra Wardlow-Doyle

Leon Good and Tyra Wardlow-Doyle Siblings: La’Myia, Lexus and Colbert

La’Myia, Lexus and Colbert Profession: Model, actress, film producer

Model, actress, film producer Production company: Freedom Bridge Entertainment (co-founder)

Freedom Bridge Entertainment (co-founder) Meagan Good’s Instagram: @meagangood

@meagangood Twitter: @MeaganGood

@MeaganGood Facebook: @MeaganGood

@MeaganGood Net worth: Approximately $10 million in 2021

Early life and family

The actress was born on 8th August 1981 in Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States. Meagan Good's age is 40 years in 2021. Her mother, Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, used to work as her manager early in her career, while her dad, Leondis, is an LAPD officer.

Good grew up alongside her three siblings, La’Myia, Lexus and Colbert. She is of mixed ethnicity and has Cherokee, Puerto Rican, and Jewish roots.

Meagan Good’s husband

She got married to DeVon Franklin in June 2012. The couple had met earlier on the set of Jumping the Broom in 2011 and had their engagement in May 2012.

In December 2021, Meagan and Franklin posted a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts, citing that they were going their separate ways. According to Eonline, Franklin initiated the divorce on 20th December, and the couple has been separated since August 2021.

Prior to Meagan Good’s divorce, the couple used to document the love they had for each other on social media. They even celebrated their 9th marriage anniversary back in June and have authored several books about love together.

Over their nine years of marriage, they did not have any kids together. The couple had been living together in California.

Career

Meagan’s life on the big screen started when she was four years old. She appeared in several commercials and starred in shows like Raising Dad (2001) and The Parent ‘Hood (1995). She smoothly transitioned from child acting to booking adult roles in the early 2000s. Some of her first grown-up roles were in shows and movies like Cousin Skeeters, Waist and 3 Strikes.

The actress’s big break in the film industry came in 2013 when she landed the lead role of Joanna Locasto on NBC's Deception series. Meagan Good’s new show in 2021 is Harlem on Prime Video, in which she stars as Camille.

Other notable Meagan Good’s movies and TV shows include;

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023 - in production) as Super Hero Darla

(2023 - in production) as Super Hero Darla Death Saved My Life (2021) as Jade

(2021) as Jade Monster Hunter (2020) as Dash

(2020) as Dash Shazam! (2019) as Super Hero Darla

(2019) as Super Hero Darla The Intruder (2019) as Annie Russell

(2019) as Annie Russell If Not Now, When? (2019) as Tyra

(2019) as Tyra Think Like a Man Too (2014) as Mya

(2014) as Mya Think Like a Man ( 2012) as Mya

2012) as Mya Venom (2005) as Cece

Meagan Good’s net worth

The actress has amassed a huge fortune after being in Hollywood from an early age. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her worth is estimated at $10 million in 2021. Her estranged husband DeVon has also amassed a fortune of about $10 million. The couple’s divorce settlement agreement is yet to be revealed.

Are Meagan Good and Devon still together?

They are no longer together. The couple announced that they are filing for divorce in December 2021 after their ninth marriage anniversary. Preacher DeVon revealed that they had been separated since August 2021.

Why was Meagan Good replaced on my wife?

The Panorama native joined the cast of My Wife and Kids in season three. She was introduced as Junior’s new girlfriend, Vanessa Scott. The actress was later replaced in the first episode of season four with Brooklyn Sudano but it was never revealed why she left the ABC show.

How many sisters does Meagan Good have?

The Harlem actress with her older sister La'Myia (left). Photo: @AyeJaye_Kixx

Source: Twitter

The Harlem actress has two sisters, La’Myia and Lexus.

How did Meagan Good fix her eyebrows?

The Think Like a Man actress got an eyebrow hair transplant at 37. Meagan Good’s eyebrows have gone through several changes since the 90s.

Meagan Good and Franklin’s divorce news have come as a shock to many who looked up to their Christian-rooted marriage. Despite the ongoing media attention, Meagan remains one of the greatest actresses in Hollywood.

