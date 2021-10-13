La La Anthony: net worth, age, children, spouse, career, height, profile
La La Anthony first appeared on your screens as the VJ Host of MTV and gained global recognition for her role as "Sonia" in the Think Like A Man franchise. However, around the year 2012, her marriage to acclaimed Knicks basketball star, Carmelo, took a turn for the worse, and after 11 years of marriage, this power couple are calling it quits. Find out with Briefly what happened to end an era of love and what your favourite TV personality and movie star is up to in 2021.
La La's wedding ceremony was captured by VH1 and shown as part of La La's Full Court Wedding, a reality show about the newlyweds; read on with Briefly.
La La Anthony's profile
- Full name: Alani Nicole Vazquez
- Nickname: La La
- Famous for: A VJ for MTV
- Gender: Female
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York
- Date of birth: 25 June 1982
- Zodiac: Cancer
- La La Anthony's age: 39 in 2021
- Current residence: New York
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Puerto Rican
- Sexuality: Straight
- La La Anthony's husband: Carmelo Anthony (divorce pending)
- La La Anthony's son: Kiyan Carmelo
- La La Anthony's parents: Carmen Surillo
- Siblings: Solana, Christian and Aviana
- La La Anthony's height: 1,68 m
- Weight: 74 kg
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Hair colour: Brown
- School: Howard University
- Occupation: Television Personality, Actress
- Net worth: $30 million in 2021
- Instagram: @lala
- Facebook: La La Anthony
- Twitter: @lala
La La Anthony's biography
This talented actress was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Carmen Elsa Surillo and an unnamed father. She was the eldest of four children, with one brother, Christian, and two sisters, Solana and Aviana. La La Anthony's real name is Alani Nicole, and she identifies as Afro-Puerto Rican.
She began her career in showbiz at the age of 16 while working at an Atlanta broadcaster on a show called "Future Flavas" alongside Ludacris before he became famous. In 2000, she moved off the airwaves and onto MTV as a VJ and host of Direct Effect and Total Request Live.
La La first emerged on the big screens in the romantic comedy "Two Can Play That Game" in 2001, followed by "Think Like A Man," which earned her a lot more attention. She has since appeared on numerous TV shows and movies and earned herself an estimated net worth of $30 million in the process.
La La Anthony's movies
- Nine Bullets (post-production)
- The Perfect Find (post-production)
- The Chi (Dominique "Dom" Morris) - 2021
- Power (LaKeisha Grant) - 2020
- Reef Break (Regina Casey) - 2019
- Holiday Rush (Paula Williams) - 2019
- Star (Paola) - 2018
- The New Edition Story (Flo DeVoe) - 2017
- Double Play (Micha) - 2017
- Bull (Lesley Caffrey) - 2017
- Destined (Jada) - 2016
- Deuces (Detective Diaz) - 2016
- Chi-Raq (Hecuba) - 2015
- November Rule (Stacey) - 2015
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - 2013
- Baggage Claim (Tanya) - 2013
- 1982 (Neecy) - 2013
- Think Like a Man 1 & 2 (Sonia) - 2012/2014
- Let's Stay Together - 2012
- NYC 22 (Kelly) - 2012
- CSI: NY - 2009
- One on One (Kendra) - 2004
- Urban Massacre (Pam Jackson) - 2002
- Two Can Play That Game (Bobby the DJ) - 2001
La La's latest series released in 2021 includes the long-awaited Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Tracey Waples), our family favourite, Grown-ish (Esme), and the popular new series, Black Mafia Family (Markesha).
How old is La La Anthony?
In 2021, this successful star celebrated her 39th birthday. How tall is La La Anthony? This beautiful actress is turning heads and taking names with a height of 1.68 m (5 ft 6). She shares her birthday with comedian Ricky Gervais, singing legend George Michael, and TikTok star Nick Wilkins.
Lala Anthony's top questions and answers
- Q: What do you do to keep your skin so fresh and young?
A: "I had to train myself to drink lots of water! "
- Q: How do you indulge and remain so fit?
A: "As with anything, you just have to find the balance. Punishing yourself or depriving yourself of something you love is never the way to go because you just end up craving something even worse!"
- Q: How have you been able to manage your Psoriasis diagnosis and any advice for those who suffer from?
A: "A lot of people in the public eye have come forward now, who struggle with psoriasis, and I hope that’s helped people to deal with it. The most important thing is to talk to your doctor and learn the best ways for you personally to deal with your psoriasis and to never let it hold you back from doing anything."
La La Anthony's wedding
La La Vasquez and NY Knicks basketball legend, Carmelo Anthony, was introduced by the MTV host, DJ Clue, and within four years, they had a son together named Kiyan.
Is Lala Anthony married? By 2004, Carmelo had popped the question on Christmas Day, allegedly after Kiyan began asking questions about their family dynamic. These lovebirds shared their vows on 10 July 2010 at a star-studded ceremony at their home, with 320 guests including celebrities such as Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Le Bron James, and Kim Kardashian, just to name a few.
The two have subsequently split up after it was discovered that Carmelo had reportedly impregnated a stripper. They separated in 2017, but Alani only filed for divorce in June 2021.
"And I'm like, 'To be honest, I didn't expect that.' I didn't go into this marriage expecting that."
Alani and Carmelo have made an effort to remain friends through this ordeal for the sake of their son, Kiyan, who has just turned 17 in 2021.
"We started as best friends and I love that we still have that friendship. We're raising a kid together, there's no drama with us."
La La Anthony has not let her recent divorce with Carmelo get her down, as she has three new series and another three movies coming up in 2021. In addition, she is regularly seen out and about with Kim Kardashian, taking full advantage of the single life. And with a body like that, who can blame her.
