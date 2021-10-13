La La Anthony first appeared on your screens as the VJ Host of MTV and gained global recognition for her role as "Sonia" in the Think Like A Man franchise. However, around the year 2012, her marriage to acclaimed Knicks basketball star, Carmelo, took a turn for the worse, and after 11 years of marriage, this power couple are calling it quits. Find out with Briefly what happened to end an era of love and what your favourite TV personality and movie star is up to in 2021.

La La Anthony is part of the popular new series, Black House Mafia, which tells the tale of the infamous "Big Meech" Flenory. Photo by Derek White

Source: Getty Images

La La's wedding ceremony was captured by VH1 and shown as part of La La's Full Court Wedding, a reality show about the newlyweds; read on with Briefly.

La La Anthony's profile

Full name: Alani Nicole Vazquez

Alani Nicole Vazquez Nickname: La La

La La Famous for: A VJ for MTV

A VJ for MTV Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Date of birth: 25 June 1982

25 June 1982 Zodiac: Cancer

Cancer La La Anthony's age: 39 in 2021

39 in 2021 Current residence: New York

New York Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Puerto Rican

Puerto Rican Sexuality: Straight

Straight La La Anthony's husband: Carmelo Anthony (divorce pending)

Carmelo Anthony (divorce pending) La La Anthony's son: Kiyan Carmelo

Kiyan Carmelo La La Anthony's parents: Carmen Surillo

Carmen Surillo Siblings: Solana, Christian and Aviana

Solana, Christian and Aviana La La Anthony's height: 1,68 m

1,68 m Weight: 74 kg

74 kg Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Howard University

Howard University Occupation: Television Personality, Actress

Television Personality, Actress Net worth: $30 million in 2021

$30 million in 2021 Instagram: @lala

@lala Facebook: La La Anthony

La La Anthony Twitter: @lala

La La Anthony is often seen out and about with her long-time friend, the infamous Kim Kardashian. Photo by Thomas Concordia

Source: Getty Images

La La Anthony's biography

This talented actress was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Carmen Elsa Surillo and an unnamed father. She was the eldest of four children, with one brother, Christian, and two sisters, Solana and Aviana. La La Anthony's real name is Alani Nicole, and she identifies as Afro-Puerto Rican.

She began her career in showbiz at the age of 16 while working at an Atlanta broadcaster on a show called "Future Flavas" alongside Ludacris before he became famous. In 2000, she moved off the airwaves and onto MTV as a VJ and host of Direct Effect and Total Request Live.

La La first emerged on the big screens in the romantic comedy "Two Can Play That Game" in 2001, followed by "Think Like A Man," which earned her a lot more attention. She has since appeared on numerous TV shows and movies and earned herself an estimated net worth of $30 million in the process.

La La Anthony was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the 2014 movie "Power." Photo by Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

La La Anthony's movies

Nine Bullets (post-production)

(post-production) The Perfect Find (post-production)

(post-production) The Chi (Dominique "Dom" Morris) - 2021

(Dominique "Dom" Morris) - 2021 Power (LaKeisha Grant) - 2020

(LaKeisha Grant) - 2020 Reef Break (Regina Casey) - 2019

(Regina Casey) - 2019 Holiday Rush (Paula Williams) - 2019

(Paula Williams) - 2019 Star (Paola) - 2018

(Paola) - 2018 The New Edition Story (Flo DeVoe) - 2017

(Flo DeVoe) - 2017 Double Play (Micha) - 2017

(Micha) - 2017 Bull (Lesley Caffrey) - 2017

(Lesley Caffrey) - 2017 Destined (Jada) - 2016

(Jada) - 2016 Deuces (Detective Diaz) - 2016

(Detective Diaz) - 2016 Chi-Raq (Hecuba) - 2015

(Hecuba) - 2015 November Rule (Stacey) - 2015

(Stacey) - 2015 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - 2013

- 2013 Baggage Claim (Tanya) - 2013

(Tanya) - 2013 1982 (Neecy) - 2013

(Neecy) - 2013 Think Like a Man 1 & 2 (Sonia) - 2012/2014

(Sonia) - 2012/2014 Let's Stay Together - 2012

- 2012 NYC 22 (Kelly) - 2012

(Kelly) - 2012 CSI: NY - 2009

2009 One on One (Kendra) - 2004

(Kendra) - 2004 Urban Massacre (Pam Jackson) - 2002

(Pam Jackson) - 2002 Two Can Play That Game (Bobby the DJ) - 2001

La La's latest series released in 2021 includes the long-awaited Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Tracey Waples), our family favourite, Grown-ish (Esme), and the popular new series, Black Mafia Family (Markesha).

Jonathan Cheban, La La Anthony, and her 17-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, at the 2021 New York Fashion Week. In 2013, La La created her own clothing line, "5th & Mercer". Photo by Johnny Nunez.

Source: Getty Images

How old is La La Anthony?

In 2021, this successful star celebrated her 39th birthday. How tall is La La Anthony? This beautiful actress is turning heads and taking names with a height of 1.68 m (5 ft 6). She shares her birthday with comedian Ricky Gervais, singing legend George Michael, and TikTok star Nick Wilkins.

Lala Anthony's top questions and answers

Q: What do you do to keep your skin so fresh and young?

A: "I had to train myself to drink lots of water! "

Q: How do you indulge and remain so fit?

A: "As with anything, you just have to find the balance. Punishing yourself or depriving yourself of something you love is never the way to go because you just end up craving something even worse!"

Q: How have you been able to manage your Psoriasis diagnosis and any advice for those who suffer from?

A: "A lot of people in the public eye have come forward now, who struggle with psoriasis, and I hope that’s helped people to deal with it. The most important thing is to talk to your doctor and learn the best ways for you personally to deal with your psoriasis and to never let it hold you back from doing anything."

La La Vasquez wore a Vera Wang gown and $250,000 worth of jewellery to her wedding ceremony with Carmelo Anthony in 2010. Photo by Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

La La Anthony's wedding

La La Vasquez and NY Knicks basketball legend, Carmelo Anthony, was introduced by the MTV host, DJ Clue, and within four years, they had a son together named Kiyan.

Is Lala Anthony married? By 2004, Carmelo had popped the question on Christmas Day, allegedly after Kiyan began asking questions about their family dynamic. These lovebirds shared their vows on 10 July 2010 at a star-studded ceremony at their home, with 320 guests including celebrities such as Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Le Bron James, and Kim Kardashian, just to name a few.

The two have subsequently split up after it was discovered that Carmelo had reportedly impregnated a stripper. They separated in 2017, but Alani only filed for divorce in June 2021.

"And I'm like, 'To be honest, I didn't expect that.' I didn't go into this marriage expecting that."

Alani and Carmelo have made an effort to remain friends through this ordeal for the sake of their son, Kiyan, who has just turned 17 in 2021.

"We started as best friends and I love that we still have that friendship. We're raising a kid together, there's no drama with us."

La La and Carmelo Anthony have been married for 11 years, but sadly their divorce is underway as of June 2021. They apparently spent the 2020 lockdown in isolation together. Photo by Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

La La Anthony has not let her recent divorce with Carmelo get her down, as she has three new series and another three movies coming up in 2021. In addition, she is regularly seen out and about with Kim Kardashian, taking full advantage of the single life. And with a body like that, who can blame her.

