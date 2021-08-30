Big Meech is a name you might not have heard since around 2005 when he was arrested alongside his brother, "Southwest T," following a DEA drug bust. Serving out his 30-year sentence, the drug-lord of Detroit is due for early release. Big Meech has been shown proud support from stars such as 50 cent, who has gone so far as to produce a drama series following the story of these notorious brothers. Find out more with Briefly.co.za on how he got caught, who the snitch was, and when he is due for release

Knows as the man behind the Black Mafia Family, Big Meech was known as the kingpin of one of the biggest drug trafficking and money laundering cartels in Detroit. Selling over 2,500 kilos of cocaine a month from one "branch" alone, he firmly claimed the title of Mafia.

Big Meech's profile

Full name: Demetrius Edward Flenory

Demetrius Edward Flenory Nickname: Big Meech or Herm Meech

or Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Date of birth: 21 June 1968

21 June 1968 Zodiac: Cancer

Cancer Big Meech's age: 53

53 Current residence: Oregon Prison

Oregon Prison Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Sexuality: Straight

Straight Big Meech's wife: none

none Big Meech's son: Demetrius “ Lil Meech ” Flenory Jr.

Demetrius “ ” Flenory Jr. Sibling: Terry “ Southwest T ” Flenory

Terry “ ” Flenory Height: 1.74m

1.74m Weight: 68 kg

68 kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Occupation: Drug Lord and Record-label owner

Drug Lord and Record-label owner Big Meech's net worth: $100 million

$100 million Instagram: @blackmafiafamily

@blackmafiafamily Facebook: Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory Twitter: @BigMeechBMF

Big Meech wins a sentence reduction

When does Big Meech get out? Due to the decision pf the U.S. District Judge David Lawson, which resulted in a three-year reduction of his sentence, Big Meech's release date is set in 2028.

"He has demonstrated strong commitment to rehabilitation during his incarceration. Mr. Flenory, who has not been convicted of a crime of violence, does not have an assaultive or violent criminal record."

How long has Big Meech been in jail? Flenory has served 16 years of his 30-year sentence in an Oregon jail for operating one of Detroit's largest narcotics trafficking and money laundering organisations. In 2005, $21 million worth of assets, including Big Meech's houses (all 13 of them), three-dozen vehicles, and jewellery, were all seized following the arrest.

How old is Big Meech?

Flenory celebrated his 53rd birthday on 21 June 2021 from behind bars. His brother, Terry, was released to home confinement in 2020 to alleviate overcrowding and thus decrease the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, Demetrius was not as lucky.

Who snitched on Big Meech?

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and his brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory ran a nationwide narcotics network that made $270 million, recruited more than 500 individuals, and delivered thousands of kilos of cocaine. Detroit, Atlanta, Miami, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Birmingham, and Alabama were among the cities where the drug network operated.

Both of the Flenory brothers were arrested in 2005 and sentenced to 30-year imprisonments. So, how did Big Meech get caught? Apparently, "Southwest T" did not inspire much loyalty among his people, who quickly came out of the woodworks with information.

"I must get straight to the point because I personally have a problem with people assassinating a real stand up dude character, namely T.I., talking about he a “SNITCH” when we are living in the information era and there is absolutely no public record of this man being a “SNITCH.”

Although Demetrius and Terry were operating separate organisations at the time, they took the fall together, and both eventually pleaded guilty.

Big Meech's show

Black Mafia Family is a mini-series consisting of eight episodes following the story of the Flenory brothers. Big Meech and 50 Cent, the executive-producer, have collaborated to create this drama series, which is due to premiere on 26 September 2021.

Big Meech's BMF cast consists of La La Anthony, Tyshon Freeman, Jasun Jabbar Wardlaw Jr., Michole Briana White, and Detroit rapper Kash Doll as "Monique", with guest appearances by Snoop Dogg.

Does Big Meech still have money?

The drug trafficking and money laundering organisation, Black Mafia Family, was set up when Demetrius was 21 and began dealing cocaine in 2000, with BMF Entertainment as the business "front". It is estimated that the cartel made over $270 million in illegal profits over the years. Flenory has an estimated net worth of $100 million in August 2021.

Who is Big Meech's girlfriend?

Tonesa Welch, a.k.a. Lady Juice, declared herself The First Lady of BMF during a broadcast of the reality show, BMF Wives, in 2012. They were not, however, officially married, as Flenory has strong opinions about monogamy.

Big Meech's wife's death was rumoured to have occurred in 2020. It is believed that she died from complications from a seizure, but her death has not yet been confirmed. Former stripper, Ms Magic City, a.k.a. Suga, known to be one of Demetrius's favourite "girls", confronted Tonesa regarding her claim to be a Flenory wife.

"All these rumors about she's a "wife"… she's a "first lady"… this and that… no. She's not."

Flenory may have spent 16 years behind bars, but he still has a fan base among some of the biggest names in the hip-hop industry, including Snoop Dogg, 50 cent and LL Cool J. Let us hope that he is indeed as reformed as the judge believes and does not end up re-establishing himself as the drug-lord kingpin of Detroit.

