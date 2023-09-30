Who is Keefe D, Tupac Shakur's suspected murderer?

Since Tupac died, efforts were made to discover the masterminds behind the legend's untimely death. Many suspects were called to share their sides. But on 29 September 2023, Keefe D was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Tupac Shakur. And since then, attention has been drawn to the South Side Compton Crips (SSCC) member.

A booking photo of Duane "Keefe D" Davis, photographed off of a television monitor and late rapper Tupac Shakur. Photo: Ethan Miller and Raymond Boyd (modified by author)

Keefe D is a former drug dealer and gang member who claims to have been involved in the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996. He is also the uncle of Orlando Anderson, the main suspect in the shooting. Davis has been featured in several TV specials on A&E, USA Network, Fox, and BET. What is Keefe D's role in the Tupac case, and what is his current situation?

Keefe D's profile summary and bio

Full name Duane Keith Davis Also known as Keefe D Gender Male Date of birth 14 June 1963 Age 60 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Compton, California, United States of America Ethnicity African-American Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Relationship status Married Spouse Paula Clemons Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Body size 42-34-37 Relative Orlando Anderson (nephew) Criminal charge First-degree murder Net worth $2.5 million

What is Keefe D's full name?

Keefe D's real name is Duane Keith Davis. He grew up in a poor and violent neighbourhood for Black families, where he joined the South Side Compton Crips, a notorious street gang.

His mother was a homemaker from Texas before she died from colon cancer in 1980, and his father was a Marine from Virginia.

He is one of 12 siblings, though two of his brothers are dead. One was shot in the streets of Compton, while the second died from cancer.

Keefe D's age

The South Side Compton Crips (SSCC) member is 60 in 2023. He was born on 14 June 1963 in 1964.

Late rapper Tupac Shakur performed at the Mecca Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Keefe D's hometown is Watts, California., United States of America. He was born there before his father relocated them after their financial standards began to improve.

His father bet on horses at the Agua Caliente Race track in Tijuana, Mexico, and won $50,000, which he used to purchase a house in Compton and two new cars. They were the only Black ones when they moved into the new apartment in 196.

As a child, he loved football and reportedly played with Suge Knight. As he grew, he became a successful drug dealer, selling cocaine and crack to celebrities and high-profile clients. He also connected with Death Row Records, the label that signed Tupac and his rival Snoop Dogg.

Personal life

Little information is available about his personal life. But he reportedly married Paula Clemons, who is 58 years old, and their union is blessed with children. There is no information on how they met and how long they have been married.

What is Keefe D known for?

Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis is the former shot caller for the Southside Compton Crips and kingpin of a Compton-based drug operation. He is also famous for his alleged involvement in the murder of Tupac Shakur. Davis claims he was in the vehicle with the perpetrator when Shakur was shot.

What happened between Keefe D and Tupac?

On 7 September 1996, Keefe D was in Las Vegas with his nephew Orlando Anderson and two other associates, DeAndre Smith and Terrence Brown. They were there to watch the Mike Tyson-Bruce Seldon boxing match at the MGM Grand.

After the fight, they ran into Tupac and his entourage, including Suge Knight, Death Row Records's CEO. A fight between Orlando Anderson and Tupac was captured on surveillance video. Keefe D said that the late hip-hop star punched Orlando first and that Tupac's crew outnumbered them.

Keefe D and his group left the MGM Grand and drove around Las Vegas, looking for revenge. They spotted Tupac's car, a white BMW driven by Suge Knight, at a red light on Flamingo Road. Keefe D gave a gun to Orlando Anderson, sitting in their white Cadillac's back seat.

The latter opened fire at Tupac's car, hitting him four times in the chest. Suge Knight was also grazed by a bullet in the head. Keefe D said they sped away from the scene and escaped to Los Angeles.

Rapper Tupac Shakur performed at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Keefe D's books

He wrote a tell-all memoir titled Compton Street Legend: Notorious Keffe D’s Street-Level Accounts of Tupac and Biggie Murders, Death Row Origins, Suge Knight, Puffy Combs, and Crooked Cops.

The book provides an account of the events leading up to the shooting of Tupac Shakur and the aftermath. It also includes details about the murder of Christopher Wallace, also known as Notorious B.I.G.

Physical measurements

Keefe D's height is 5 feet 11 inches, and his body measurement is 42-34-37. He has dark brown eyes and brown hair..

Keefe D's net worth

According to Biography Mask's website, the kingpin and former shot caller's net worth is allegedly $2.5 million. It accumulated from various business deals he engaged in and proceeds from his published book.

Keefe D's confession sparked a lot of controversy and criticism. Some people questioned his credibility and motives, while others accused him of lying or snitching. Some fans of Tupac were outraged by his admission, while others hoped it would lead to justice and closure.

