Untold story of Orlando Anderson, the purported killer of Tupac Shakur

Orlando Anderson was purported to be Tupac Shakur's murder. Unfortunately, he died barely two years later.

Orlando Anderson's profile summary and bio

Full name Orlando Tive Anderson Nickname Baby Lane Gender Male Date of birth 13th August 1974 Age 23 years Place of birth Compton, California, USA Nationality American Died 29th May 1998 (Willowbrook, California, USA) Cause of death Gunshot wound Occupation Gang member Organisation South Side Compton Crips Parents Harvey Lee Anderson and Charlotte Davis Relatives Duane "Keefe D" Davis Partner Rasheena Smith Children 4

Orlando Anderson's age of death

What was Orlando Anderson's date of birth? Orlando Tive Anderson, best recognised as Baby Lane, was born on 13th August 1974 in Compton, California, USA. He died on 29th May 1998 in Willowbrook, California, USA. He was 23 years old when he died.

Orlando Anderson's parents

Orlando was born to an African-American family in Compton. He was raised by his grandparents and had a secure childhood. His parents, Harvey Lee Anderson and Charlotte Davis split up when he was young, and his mother had to work for long hours as a bookkeeper to support Tive and his siblings.

Early life and education

Orlando went to Taft High School and was a conscientious student. He performed well in his studies and qualified to join Dominguez High School for his senior year. He obtained his diploma from the institution.

While in high school, Tive got into a relationship with a young woman named Rasheena Smith. Rasheena bore him four kids. Unfortunately, Anderson got into crime at some point in his youth. He was affiliated with the Southside Compton Crips gang.

Orlando Anderson's life in crime

In July 1996, Orlando was involved in a brawl at Lakewood Mall after he and his mates assaulted and stole a medal belonging to Trevon Lane, a member of Death Row Records, in which Tupac Shakur was a member. According to rumours, the Compton Crisps had placed a bounty on the Death Row medallions, which infuriated Tupac and the rest of the Death Row Records.

Tupac Shakur's death

On 7th September 1996, Trevon Lane spotted Orlando alone at the MGM Grand Las Vegas and told Tupac that Anderson had snatched the medallion. According to footage on the MGM security camera, Tupac was seen running to Orlando with the rest of the crew. He allegedly threw the first punch before the rest of the crew pounced on Tive.

Anderson sustained a severe beating and only managed to escape the worst by covering his face. According to records, the beating occurred three hours before Tupac Shakur's shooting.

Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait at Club Amazon on 23rd July 1993 in New York, New York. Photo: Al Pereira

Source: Getty Images

Prime suspect

According to rumours that circulated after Tupac Shakur's shooting, Anderson allegedly bragged about shooting the rapper. He later denied the claims, citing he was an ardent fan of Tupac's music.

Orlando was detained in Compton a month after Tupac's death alongside twenty-one other alleged gang members. He was not charged. Instead, his arrest was tangentially connected to Shakur's shooting since the Compton police said they were investigating local shootings, not those in Las Vegas.

The police failed to follow up with one of the suspects who allegedly witnessed the incident and could identify at least one of the assailants. Unfortunately, the lead witness, Yaki Kadafi, was killed two months later.

According to further accounts, the police allegedly failed to follow up on a lead from a witness who mentioned spotting a white Cadillac similar to the car in which the shots were fired, and the shooters escaped.

Gang war

Tupac Shakur's shooting prompted a gang war between the Crips and Bloods in Compton. According to an account by BC Knocc Out, Anderson's close friend, Tive, was shot in the legs with an AK-47. As a result, he was confined to a wheelchair for several months.

A year after the incident, Anderson filed a lawsuit against Suge Knight, the Death Row Records CEO, seeking compensation for the damages incurred during the MGM scuffle. Afeni Shakur, Tupac's mother, responded by filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Orlando. According to a press report, the two parties settled the lawsuits two hours before Anderson's death.

A booking photo of Duane "Keefe D" Davis, photographed off of a television monitor, is shown during a news conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Duane "Keefe D" Davis

In October 2011, a former LAPD detective, Greg Kading, released a book accounting for Tupac Shakur's death. He alleged that Sean Diddy Combs hired Duane "Keefe D" Davis, Anderson's uncle, to murder the rapper and Knight for $1 million.

According to Kading and David's narration, Anderson was in the vehicle that pulled up next to the BMW Tupac when he was shot. Orlando Anderson allegedly fired the shots that killed the rapper.

Every account of the incident said four men were in the white Cadillac that pulled up next to the BMW Tupac and Knight were in. The reports also independently allege that Anderson was in the back seat of the Cadillac and leaned out of the rear window to shoot at Shakur.

Orlando Anderson's cause of death

On 29th May 1998, Anderson got into a confrontation with Jerry and Michael Stone, two members of the Corner Poccet gang, at a car wash in Compton. Unfortunately, things escalated so fast that the three of them were shot.

Orlando was pronounced dead after being rushed to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital. He succumbed to a gunshot wound to his chest. Jerry and Michael also died, and Michael Reed was charged with the three homicides.

Orlando Anderson's biography provides snippets of his life. These details also debunk the mystery that is Tupac Shakur's death.

