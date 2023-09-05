Victoria Anne Simmons' cause of death: Here is the untold story

Losing a child is a traumatic experience; for most parents, healing from the pain takes more than time. The entertainment world was hit with a wave of sadness when Victoria Anne Simmons passed away only a few hours after her birth. Her parents were old players in the industry, and friends and colleagues shared their sorrow.

Victoria Anne's parents, Joseph and Justine, attended the 36th Annual Caucus Awards Dinner at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Victoria Anne's parents had five children before she was born. She would have been her father's third daughter and sixth child if her delivery had gone smoothly. What happened to Victoria Simmons? She had a birth defect, and unfortunately, shortly after birth, she bade the world goodbye.

Victoria Anne Simmons' profile summary and bio

Full name Victoria Anne Simmons Nickname Rev Run's daughter Gender Female Date of birth 26 September 2006 Age at death A few hours old Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey, USA Place of death Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Weight in pounds 4.5 Weight in kilograms 1.96 Mother Justine Simmons Father Joseph Simmons Siblings Russell II, Vanessa, Daniel, Angela, Miley, and Joseph Jr

What happened to Victoria Simmons?

Victoria Anne was born on 26 September 2006 at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey. She was delivered through a caesarian section but passed away shortly after. Her parents were Joseph and Justine Simmons.

Who is Joseph Simmons?

Joseph is an American rapper, producer, DJ and television personality. Better known as Rev Run or DJ Run, he was one of the founding members of the influential hip-hop group Run-DMC before becoming famous with his family's MTV reality show Run's House.

Justine is a designer, philanthropist, and author. She designs the jewellery line Brown Sugar, and as an author, she has published God Can You Hear Me and Take Back Your Family.

How old was Victoria Anne Simmons?

She passed away a few hours after her delivery. If she were alive, the late daughter of Justine Simmons would have been 17 in 2023.

Justine and Joseph attended The Bridge VI in Bridgehampton, NY. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Rev Run's daughter?

Victoria's death was reportedly caused by a congenital disability known scientifically as Omphalocele. This condition occurs when the newborn's organs develop outside its body.

Though she had a brief life, her memory occupies a major place in the family’s heart. The couple wrote a book, Old School Love: And Why It Works, sharing how they healed from their grief and found strength in their faith and love. Sharing her grief in the book, her mother, Justine, said:

I had carried Victoria Anne full-term; she was in me, a part of me. I could feel her every single day in me… I was trying to heal my body, heal my sadness, heal my sorrow, and heal my heart … I was lonely for my child..

Who are Justine Simmons' children?

Miley Justine Simmons' siblings are six, excluding her Justine's late daughter, Victoria. Justine has three stepchildren of these six: Vanessa, Angela, and Joseph. Her biological children are Daniel and Russell II, and she adopted Miley.

Is Miley Simmons adopted?

The late Victoria's mother and her husband nursed the adoption idea before Victoria Anne was born. Joseph Simmon mentioned it again while Justine was recovering from her daughter's loss. Making Miley their legal child began and was completed in September 2007.

Justine attended AOL BUILD presents Rev Run and Justine Simmons at AOL Studios In New York. Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

How old is Miley Justine Simmons?

Miley Justine Simmons (age 16 years old as of 2023) was born on 24 August 2007. She was adopted in the fourth season of her new family's reality television show, Run's House, and has appeared in the series and others like Rev Runs Around The World with Joseph and Rev Run's Sunday Suppers.

Victoria Anne Simmons may have passed, but she forms a significant part of her family's memory and is honoured. Her parents have discussed extensively how they coped with losing her and how the event surrounding her death changed their lives forever.

