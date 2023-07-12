Get to know Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner's daughter

Celebrity kids like Grace Avery Costner, who have wealthy parents, often start their life waking up in a bed of roses and eating breakfast from a platter of gold. Though not always seen behind the camera, she has caught the media's attention.

Grace Avery Costner is the daughter of a famous actor and a model mother. She has experienced more glamorous red-carpet events than most adults would in their lifetime. This is due to her parents' status in America's entertainment industry, especially her father's.

Grace Avery Costner's profile summary and bio

Full name Grace Avery Costner Gender Female Date of birth 2 July 2010 Age 13 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Christine Baumgartner Father Kevin Michael Costner Siblings 6 (four half-siblings and two biological siblings) Marital status Single

Background information

Grace Avery Costner's age is 13. She was born on 2 June 2010. The celebrity kid is the youngest daughter of her parents.

She is part of a large family, including six half brothers and sisters. Her eldest half-sister, Annie, is more than two decades older than her, but the significant age difference has not stopped them from fostering a strong bond with each other.

Grace Avery Costner's parents

Grace's father is American actor, producer, film director, and musician Kevin Michael Costner. He became famous after starring in movies like The Untouchables, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. He has several awards, including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Her mother, Christine Baumgartner, is a handbag designer under the label Cat Bag Couture. She was born on 4 March 1974.

Grace Avery Costner's parents have been husband and wife since 25 September 2004, making it over 18 years of marriage in 2023. Their wedding was held on Costner's 160-acre ranch, The Dunbar, in Aspen. The estranged couple had three children, including Grace and her older brothers, Hayes Logan and Cayden Wyatt.

What happened to Grace Avery Costner's parents?

The couple became the subject of controversial reportage since it became public knowledge that Christine filed for a divorce while claiming custody of her three children. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce on 1 May 2023.

Kevin agreed to the divorce and let his ex-wife be the custodian of the children but disagreed with the amount she requested for child support. According to him:

Christine spent considerable amounts of money on herself and persons other than our children and for purposes that have nothing to do with our children. This would include, for example, Christine's clothing and jewellery purchases, spa treatments and personal care, and gifts to friends and family members.

How many biological children does Kevin Costner have?

Avery's father has seven biological children from three women; Cindy Silva, Bridget Rooney, and Christine Baumgartner. He was officially married to only two, with Cindy being his first wife and Christine his second.

How many children does Kevin Costner have from his first wife?

The actor and musician has three children from his first marriage to Cindy Silva. The union produced two daughters, Annie and Lily, and a son, Joe, before they parted ways in 1994 after about 16 years of being together.

How many baby mamas does Kevin Costner have?

Kevin has only one baby mama, Bridget Rooney. He had a brief romantic relationship with her after divorcing his first wife. He was blessed with his fourth child and second son, Liam, in 1996, courtesy of this union.

He dated two other women, Birgit Cunningham and Elle Macpherson, but there is no record of him fathering any child with any of them.

Are Kevin Costner's daughters in Yellowstone?

Kevin Costner's three daughters have yet to appear in an episode of Yellowstone's television series. But in the show, Kevin's character, John Dutton, had a daughter named Beth Dutton, played by actress Keith Reilly. The two actors do not share any biological relationship.

This means that Grace Avery Costner's Yellowstone appearance has yet to happen, even though the series is in its fifth season. She gets to experience, in real life, the side of her father, which thrills viewers on the screen.

Grace Avery Costner's net worth

Grace's net worth is currently unknown as she is at an age where she is not required to work. But How much is Kevin Costner's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth's website, her father is allegedly worth $250 million. He makes this much courtesy of a successful career as an actor, movie director, musician, and businessman.

Grace Avery Costner's father described her as his "girly girl" who enjoys simple hobbies like dancing or sewing. She is not known to shy away from partaking in adventurous outdoor activities with her brothers, including playing football. It is exciting to see how these unique personalities and interests help Grace to carve her path and embrace the opportunities ahead.

