What is the most expensive Birkin bag, and how can you get it?

The Birkin bag is one of the iconic handbags made by the French Luxury brand Hermès. It is famous for its high price and exclusivity, making it a status symbol for the rich and famous. The bag is not just a luxury accessory but an investment piece that can be appreciated for many years. Considering its numerous products and hefty prices, what is the most expensive Birkin bag, and how can you get one?

The Birkin bag was named after English actress and singer Jane Birkin. In 1984, the Executive Chairman of Hermès overheard her complaints about her handbag and collaborated with her to create the ideal bag. It became known for its timeless design and exquisite craftsmanship. Top celebrities like the Kardashian family, Jennifer Lopez, and Victoria Beckham are often seen donning the expensive accessory.

Why are Birkins so expensive?

Some of the bags are made with rare raw materials like crocodile skin and platinum with diamonds and rose gold, making them expensive. Certain materials are more expensive, as are limited editions or customised handbags.

How much does a Birkin bag cost?

The value and price of the legendary bag typically depend on the type of leather used, the hardware, craftsmanship, size, and rarity. Below are the rarest Birkin bags, also known as some of the most expensive Hermes bags, and their prices.

What is the highest price of a Birkin bag?

The most expensive ones sell at auctions as special editions and can also be found on the resale market. Even though pre-owned, they still command high prices, often costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. This places them among the most expensive handbags in the world for 2023. Here is a list of the highest prices of the Birkin bags sold over the years.

Himalaya Birkin was sold to David Oancea in 2019 for a reported $500,000

Diamond Himalaya Birkin 30 was sold by Sotheby's in 2022 for $440,000

The Himalaya Birkin was sold in November 2020 for $388,738 by Christie's, Hong Kong

The Faubourg Birkin was sold in November 2021 for $305,100 by Christie's, London

The Diamond Birkin was sold in November 2021 for $289,948 by Christie's, Hong Kong

The Himalaya Birkin 30 was sold for a record $226,180 in 2021

The Alligator Birkin was sold in November 2020 for $145,125 by Christie's, Hong Kong

The Ombré lizard Birkin was sold in March 2020 for $137,500 by Sotheby's, New York Ombré Birkin

The Metallic Birkin was sold in December 2021 for $126,000 by Sotheby's, New York

The Grand Marriage Birkin was sold in December 2015 for $104,812 by Christie's, Hong Kong

The Fuchsia Diamond Studded Hermès bag sold in 2011 for $222,000

Bleu Marine Diamond Birkin was sold for $115,000 in 2011

As of 2022, the highest recorded price paid for a leather Birkin is $136,490.

How many Birkins does Kylie Jenner have?

With reports in 2020, Kylie Jenner owns 13 Birkin and 10 Kelly bags. But Roxy Jacenko holds the record for the largest collection with 30 Birkin bags.

What is the most expensive Birkin bag Kylie Jenner has?

Her $1 million handbag collection includes Hermes' most expensive bag, the Niloticus Crocodile Himalayan Birkin 3, which she bought for over $440,000. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, also owns the same bag.

How much is Hermès Birkin in South Africa?

Although there is a scarce supply of the brand's product in South Africa because no single store is located yet. As published on Luxity, one of the leading online stores, the country's most expensive Hermes Birkin bags are below.

Hermès Chaine D’ancre - R35 million

Hermès Rose Gold Kelly - R34 million

Hermès Rouge Porous Crocodile Handbag - R32 million

Ginza Tanaka Crafted Hermès Birkin - R25 million

Hermès Himalayan Crocodile Birkin - R4 million

How to buy a Birkin bag

Most of the time, you have first to order your preferred style before you can get one. There is a waiting list where your name must appear, and before your name can be considered on the list, there are requirements you must meet, especially if you are a first-time buyer.

The most expensive Birkin bag is unique and challenging to acquire, but the other collections of Hermès Birkin bags are also luxurious and sophisticated. Celebrities, royals, executives, and top officials compete fiercely to obtain them, making them some of the best in fashion history.

