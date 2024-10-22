A woman who orchestrated her family's murder when she was 15 years old will be sentenced soon

she planned to murder her father, mother, sister and brother at their home in Brits in the North West in 2016

She enlisted the help of her two cousins, paid them R100,000 each, and handed herself over in 2021

PRETORIA — A woman from Brits in the North West will be sentenced after she was found guilty of planning the murder of her entire family.

Woman plans family's murder

According to TimesLIVE, Onthatile Sebati planned to kill her entire family, which included her father, police constable Solomon Sebati; her mother, Mmatshepo, who was a nurse; her sister Tshegofatso who was pregnant; and her brother Quinton, at their home in 2016.

Sebati enlisted the assistance of cousins Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone, whom she paid R100,000 from the insurance she paid. However, five years later, she handed herself over to the police, and they arrested her and her cousin. They were charged with robbery, theft, murder, and the possession of ammunition and a firearm. The state is expected to hear whether she should be given a light or heavy sentence.

South Africans were left speechless

Netizens on Facebook were rocked by the woman's plan to kill her family.

Vincent Hlatshwayo said:

"We are busy focusing on the boy child while we forget the girls. Our girls' behaviour is disgusting."

Thabo Omar Seheri said:

"Life-cover insurance should be reviewed. It's important to obtain the consent of the insured before registering."

Brenda Dreyer said:

"The love of money is the root of all evil."

Thobile Lugwadu said:

"Ever since the dawn of democracy, thousands of women have been killed by their partners for infidelity, and thousands of men have been killed by their partners for insurance money."

Bheshulemfene Mthembu asked:

"Where are the feminists with their loud mouths?"

