Only a third of South Africans have smart card IDs, and the rest are still battling to convert from the green book to the smart card

Some of the reasons include the costs of getting an ID and the long queues at the Department of Home Affairs's offices

South Africans agreed that many people could not afford to get their IDs and were frustrated by the long queues

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Getting South Africans to get smart ID cards is still a struggle. Images: Matthew de Lange and Peter Griffith

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Almost a third of South Africans still don't have smart card IDs.

Challenges of getting smart card IDs

According to The South African, about 21 million South Africans still do not have smart ID cards. It reported that the process is complicated for naturalised citizens. Some of the reasons include their not having South African-born parents. Another reason is that older adults with faded fingerprints cannot successfully apply for a smart card ID.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Some have also found that the cost of getting an ID is a hindrance. Although it costs R140, many cannot afford the ID. Others have complained that the long queues at the Department of Home Affairs offices are daunting. Home Affairs recently urged South Africans to switch to smart IDs.

Spuoth Africans agree

Netizens on Facebook agreed and shared some of their struggles.

Nola Van Loggerenberg said:

"I was born in Zambia. My father and mother were both South African citizens. I had a South African ID book since I was 16 years old. I've had two South African passports. Now, I can't get a smart card ID because I'm not a South African citizen. How crazy is that?"

Faizel Dawood said:

"Most cannot afford it. That's the reality. Every other reason is nonsense. Almost nothing is affordable under Ramaphosa."

Johan Basson said:

"Almost a year now waiting for my renewal."

Johan Wessels said:

"I've been waiting now for my ID card for six weeks."

Guido Mol asked:

"Do they ever do anything right?"

Home Affairs fires crooked officials

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Home Affairs fired 18 officials for irregularly granting IDs.

Some were also arrested for offences, including sexual harassment and granting irregular documents, including IDs and asylum documents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News