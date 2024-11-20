The Department of Home Affairs has fired 18 crooked officials effective immediately

Minister Leon Schreiber said the dismissals served as a warning to other corrupt officials

South Africans are thrilled that Home Affairs is finally clamping down on corruption

The Department of Home Affairs has fired 18 crooked officials, and South Africans are glad to see the department finally taking action.

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is cleaning up its act.

DHA announced that they had dismissed 18 crooked officials effective immediately, and South Africans couldn’t be happier.

The officials were fired for a range of offences, including fraud, corruption and sexual harassment.

Why officials were dismissed

According to the department, the officials were fired for various criminal activities.

Four were dismissed for the irregular granting of ID documents, three were sacked for the irregular processing of birth certificates, and six lost their jobs due to irregular solemnisation and registration of marriages.

The others were sacked for the irregular processing of passports (1), irregular approval of visa applications (1), irregular extension of asylum seeker permits (1), sexual harassment (1) and irregular deactivation of files (1).

Minister pleased with dismissals

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber celebrated the news, saying it sent a clear message to all corrupt officials.

“Those who cheapen and defraud our country are learning the hard way that there is nowhere to hide from a reinvigorated Home Affairs that is committed to upholding the rule of law and delivering dignity.”

He added that dismissals and prosecutions would continue until all crime and corruption were eliminated from the system.

South Africans celebrate the news

Many citizens are thrilled with the department for finally taking action, while others want them to advertise those posts immediately.

@makhanip said:

“Getting somewhere. Focus on the core mandate of Home Affairs and draining that corrupt cesspool called Home Affairs.”

@nicknthala added:

“Advertise their posts immediately.”

@SelbyNhleko asked:

“Not being arrested for treason?”

@pgold887 stated:

“And make sure you reverse and overturn any fraud that they committed. We don't need any more Chidimmas.”

@lyndkl said:

“Operation clean up. Make sure you appoint natural South Africans in these vacant posts. No foreigners. Look after South Africans first.”

@Kenzarosia added:

“Now you are working and deserve flowers🌺. Advertise those job vacancies as a matter of urgency.”

Corruption exposed at Department of Home Affairs

Briefly News previously reported on the rampant corruption taking place within the Department of Home Affairs.

Foreign nationals were found to be paying DHA officials to acquire a birth certificate or passport.

A birth certificate was sold for as much as R1 000, while foreign nationals paid as much as R45 000 for a passport.

