Marinus and Morné Kemp remain out on bail despite being convicted of rape in 2022

The brothers were found guilty of the rape of a 14-year-old but appealed the decision

South Africans have expressed frustration with the way the justice system works

Are Marinus and Morné Kemp getting special treatment from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)?

That’s the question being raised as the brothers remain out on bail despite being convicted of raping a minor.

The Kemp brothers were convicted in 2022 of rape but are yet to spend a single day behind bars.

Why haven’t the brothers been arrested?

Following their conviction for the 2018 rape of a 14-year-old girl, the Kemp brothers appealed the decision.

Morné was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment and Marinus to 20 years, but they have been out on bail since appealing the decision.

On 30 October, the Pretoria High Court dismissed the appeal and revoked their bail, ordering them to surrender themselves within seven days to start serving their sentence.

The same court extended their bail on Friday, 22 November, despite revoking it last month.

NPA explains decision to AfriForum

AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit, who are representing the victim and her mother, approached the NPA after the mother could not obtain answers as to why the men were still out.

AfriForum also questioned why they were not informed of the bail application despite being on record as representing the victim and her mother.

The NPA could only state that no date has been set for the brothers’ bail hearing and that they “remained free due to an agreement with their legal representative.”

South Africans question justice system

South Africans are furious with the decision, questioning how the men got special treatment.

@dima_onzima asked:

“So, they were sentenced and afterwards went home? Huh? 😭😭😭.”

@TambovanBiko said:

“This is the privilege we talk about. No other person can get away with such. Some people are in for way less and were never allowed to leave the courthouse after sentencing.”

@pheilane stated:

“Miscarriage of justice.”

@b_dikela added:

“South African justice is designed to breed criminality. It can only get worse for victims.”

@sparx_ltd asked:

“How were they found guilty and sentenced while outside 🤔.”

