The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been criticised for failing to prosecute a lot of cases

NPA head Shamila Batohi explained that they faced challenges like a shortage of skilled people

South Africans have lashed out at Batohi and her poor excuses regarding the NPA's progress

South Africans are not impressed with NPA head Shamila Batohi's reasons for why they don't prosecute as many cases. Image: Felix Dlangamandla.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are not happy with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The NPA has often been criticised for failing to prosecute the many corruption and related crimes it receives, but the organisation’s head has defended the slow progress.

NPA head Shamila Batohi explained that they face several challenges, including skill shortages and complex cases.

She made the admission after appearing before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

Batohi details challenges faced by NPA

Batohi explained that the NPA and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) faced similar challenges when it came to the lack of specialised skills.

“All of the entities, particularly the DPCI and the NPA, have really been struggling with capacity and capabilities to deal with complex corruption matters.

“These types of cases require very special skills, which, even if we can actually hire them, we can’t pay the salaries that these types of skills require to pay,” she said.

No interference from politicians with NPA

During her appearance, Batohi was also asked whether there was any interference from politicians in cases.

The NPA was recently accused of being captured after it declined to prosecute in the Phala Phala case.

“We as a country should be grateful that we have a president that respects the rule of law fully,” she said.

South Africans think otherwise

Social media users didn’t agree with some of Batohi’s comments and criticised the NPA and her.

@LibertarianZA stated:

“Slow pace? More like no pace.”

@janefernan30729 said:

“She's a barrier to progress.”

@iRieRastaZa added:

“Cases are clear cut. The police minister should intervene. Changes need to be made.”

@Reguitskoot stated:

“Useless this one.”

Mohau Mofokeng said:

“NPA is basically reporting to the ANC, so obviously the ruling party will defend their own.”

Fetsy Mokitimi asked:

“When is her term ending?”

Thabo Khanye said:

“Raymond Zondo did his part and handed the ball to the NPA. Unfortunately the NPA is nothing but a weak organisation led by a weak incompetent leader.”

Source: Briefly News