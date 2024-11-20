Dr Aaron Motsoaledi stated that it was illegal for police to send illegal miners antiretrovirals

The zama zamas refuse to come out of a mineshaft in Stilfontein and are making demands

South Africans can't understand how miners can make demands even though they're criminals

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has rejected the idea of sending ARVs to the illegal miners, saying they needed to be prescribed the medication and not just demand it. Image: Albin Lohr-Jones

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi can’t understand how police can send antiretrovirals (ARVs) down to illegal miners.

Thousands of zama zamas remain down a mine shaft in Stilfontein and refuse to leave.

Instead, they have sent demands to police waiting for them at the surface, with ARVs being one of them.

Motsoaledi questioned who diagnosed the miners

Speaking about the note zama zamas sent up requesting ARVs, Motsoaledi said the pills had to be prescribed and could not just be purchased over the counter like Panado.

“For you to get any medication, especially like ARVs, a doctor ought to have examined you and prescribed them. Under whose name will the ARVs come out, where will they come out, and what will they be treating? We don’t know anybody’s diagnosis,” Motsoaledi said.

He added that police could not just take down the medicine because someone demanded it.

South Africans weigh in on situation

Social media users who responded to Motsoaledi’s comments can’t understand why criminals had so much power that they could make demands.

Zanele Khena said:

“Good, someone is finally talking sense. Abaphume.”

Sam Ngejane KaZulu added:

“It’s like they are holding the nation hostage.”

Thapelo Molefe-Kgomo said:

“Special criminals. Making demands at a crime scene to gain strength to continue to steal. South Africa is only alive with possibilities😂😂.”

Gary Daniels added:

“They steal our gold now we must give them ARVs for free. Eish.”

Chiloane Shaun Kamogelo II noted:

“Then soon they will demand money 💵 to come out.”

Sipho Swelankomo stated:

“Just give them poisonous pills minister. They are already in a grave.”

Alex Vollgraaff said:

“Really? The government allow these illegals to hold RSA ransom? No wonder there is no respect for law and order.”

SAPS arrest over 140 zama zamas

