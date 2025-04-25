Musa Mseleku's eldest daughter, Snenhlanhla 'Sne' Mseleku, was facing pregnancy rumours after a video she posted

Uthando Nes'thembu viewers suspect that the pregnancy is the reason she is always bitter on the show

However, the reality TV star has clapped back at the rumours in a scathing video, denying the pregnancy

Sne Mseleku is rumoured to be pregnant with baby number 3.

Source: Instagram

Is Sne Mseleku pregnant?

Uthando Nes'thembu star Snenhlanhla Mseleku posted a TikTok video showing off her clothes and braided hair. However, her belly caught many people's attention, and they started congratulating her.

An X user, @Wendy, posted the video saying, Sne Mseleku is short-tempered on the show because of her suspected pregnancy.

"So this is why Sne is always angry. I understand now," she wrote.

Sne Mseleku claps back at pregnancy rumours

The Izingane Zesthembu star is never one to back down from speaking up for herself. According to Sne, the rumour started on Facebook and quickly gained traction after she posted the video. An angry Sne clapped back at the user and everyone who flooded her Instagram live comments section with congratulatory messages.

"Guys, how much is it to pay someone to mind their business? Someone had sent me a picture of myself and said people are congratulating me. Me, pregnant?" she asked.

"So today I went on Instagram live and people are asking if I am really pregnant. Guys, since you are in my business, let me give you money so you can leave me alone.

"I am here to tell you that I am not pregnant. I do not want you guys to suspect me of getting rid of the baby when you eventually see that I was never pregnant. Stop spreading lies on Facebook."

Sne said she has a big belly and that she cannot hide it every time she posts a photo or video.

"What must I do if I have a big belly? I cannot get rid of it. So now I can't take videos because you guys will say I am pregnant. If I lose this weight, you will say I am sick."

Mzansi reacts to Sne Mseleku's suspected pregnancy

Social media users are not convinced that Sne Mseleku is being honest. When she was pregnant in 2022, people blamed her father, Musa Mseleku. This is how peeps reacted;

@SnoxZN said:

"She is an attention seeker. What was the point of a video where she is showing her belly and then hiding it, and then revealing it? She is being needy and seeking attention, using fans of the show because she knows that people love that show."

@Kat_Zar_ advised:

"If it's not pregnancy, then she should take care of herself. That belly cannot be called mkhaba it's huge."

@peendy_Lwandle pointed out:

"Right after they rekindle their relationship with her father. Her daddy shouted at her for always getting pregnant. She assured him that she is preventing."

@Rooikos_Wilemse claimed:

"Sne is just making her father's wishes come true."

@crazythatoo judged:

"So that is mkhaba this thing? Yhoooo, Yes, I am judging."

Sne given cold shoulder after podcast interview

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku's eldest daughter is apparently being given the cold shoulder after appearing on a podcast.

Sne revealed that some of her family members are not speaking to her, supposedly over what she disclosed in the show Mzansi is stunned by Sne's behaviour and previously estranged relationship with her famous father.

Source: Briefly News