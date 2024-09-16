Musa Mseleku's eldest daughter is apparently being given the cold shoulder after appearing on a podcast

Sne revealed that some of her family members are not speaking to her, supposedly over what she disclosed in the show

Mzansi is stunned by Sne's behaviour and previously estranged relationship with her famous father

Sne Mseleku claims her family hasn't talked to her since her interview. Images: snemseleku76

Source: Instagram

Sne Mselekus's relationship with her family has apparently hit the rocks after her tell-all in a recent podcast interview.

Sne Mseleku given silent treatment

Just days after putting her family's business on blast on the Podcast About Nothing, Uthando Nesthembu star, Sne Mseleku, is reportedly suffering the consequences of her actions.

The first child of famous polygamist, Musa Mseleku, spoke about her relationship with her stepmothers and siblings, as well as her once-strained relationship with her dad:

"I never used to respect my father. We are fine now; we bond and do everything together. And now I realise that he is right."

According to Sunday World, Sne's revelations made things tense in the Mseleku household, leading to several family members giving her the silent treatment:

"I don't know why they are angry at me. They have never sat down with me to discuss why they were mad after what I said on the podcast."

Mzansi weighs in on Musa and Sne Mseleku's relationship

Netizens critiqued Sne's relationship with her dad and saw how problematic they both were:

sbetweene said:

"He’s a horrible man, my goodness, but Sne makes it hard to defend her."

Mthandeni_si wrote:

"I always used to think this man was the villain, but then I started watching the show and saw how ill-mannered and ungrateful Sne was."

NK_47_ defended Musa:

"Sne is also a deadbeat daughter though."

hrhbitch__ posted:

"He hates her so much, shame, but Sne is also problematic, hey."

