Zozibini Tunzi walked into the new year with pride and independence and made it clear she is going to show 2022 flames

Sharing a flawless bikini snap to welcome in the new year, Zozi left many of her fans sweating over her sass

Zozi’s people took to the comment section of her flaming post to let her know they are here for what she is serving

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, has dropped jaws yet again. Zozi walked into 2022 like an absolute flame!

Zozibini Tunzi is ready to take on the new year and show it what she is made of. Image via Instagram @zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Being the independent, inspirational boss babe that she is, Zozi is constantly raising the bar. I mean, is there anything this woman can’t do?

Taking to her Instagram page to welcome in the new year, Zozi shared a flaming bikini picture to set the tone. Gurrrrrl, you should have put a warning on this one because - YOH!

“Orange you glad we made it? #2022”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

People of Mzansi left sweating over Zozi’s sizzling snap

Fan, friends and fellow celebs took to the comment section of Zozi’s post to let her know what a true beauty she is. Zozi has preached the word of natural beauty and become the cover girl for it.

Seeing her flaunt what her momma gave her in that jaw-dropping orange bikini left many reaching to crack a window open. She’s hawt!

Take a look at some of the sweet comments

@amaqamata said:

“Excuse us!!”

@navarror449 said:

“Beautiful, happy New Year ❤️❤️❤️”

@denealb said:

“Gorgeous, Zozi. Happy New Year. Blessings to you ✨”

@phila__n said:

“❤️ Walking into 2022 looking amazing.”

@ashrafdavids4:

“The Queen is in the building... Give way 2021... She coming in hot...”

Zozi shows love natural hair with stunning photos, inspires Mzansi to appreciate their own

Former Miss South Africa Zozi Tunsi shared several pics on her Instagram profile of gorgeous hairdos all promoting the beauty of African hair, reported Briefly News.

Zozi wrote:

"I love our hair! It's beautiful different things. It's a reflection of our soul. It's dense, it's kinky, it's soft, it's textured, it's difficult, it's easy and it's fun."

Zozi shared several images of highly styled photos of various hairdos and fashionistas cannot get enough.

@chelvina_bona said:

“Queen of the universe.”

@mpumi__mampholo said:

“Stunning.”

@viwe_gqobana reacted:

“Iconic.”

@ukonwaojo said:

“Sooo stunning!”

Source: Briefly News