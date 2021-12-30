Beautiful Lady Shares Relationship Timeline, Leaves Peeps Overjoyed and Inspired

A young SA woman shared a sweet post of her relationship’s growth and highlights on Twitter recently

@uMambulazi shared the dates of when the relationship started, when she got engaged as well as the date of the lobola negotiations

The tweet features a sweet message to her partner as well as beautiful images of the couple and her ring

A South African wife to be took to social media to share her relationship’s milestones in a sweet Twitter post and Mzansi is overjoyed for the young couple.

The young woman, @uMambulazi, shared a tweet detailing the timeline of her relationship, indicating that she and her partner started dating on 5 November (not clear which year), got engaged on 24 December and had their lobola negotiations on 29 December.

“Wena wayithabath inhliziyo yami (you took my heart) @ThasoHTX,” she added to the caption.

The post also features beautiful photos of the love birds as well as a closer look at the stunning diamond ring.

@uMambulazi also went on to comment on the original tweet, saying:

“When you make it rain, I remind you how good the sun feels, when I bring the storm, you remind me that’s how rainbows are born. The greatest thing you have given me is your heart and soul, and the most amazing thing I'll ever have to do is to love you in a forever kind of way.”

The post not only evoked lovey dovey feels but was also a beautiful reminder of young love and gave many Mzansi user’s hope for genuine love. Here are some of their responses:

@Sphe_Botticelli reacted:

“Congratulations Ma.”

@Ninho______repiled:

“Congratulations faves.”

@MuloiwaThendo replied:

“My favs. Congratulations guys. When I grow up I want to be just like y'all.”

@nnaledi_s said:

“I’m so damn happy for you, congratulations.”

@Nduey_Escobar commented:

“Love this for you guys. Congratulations Lelo.”

