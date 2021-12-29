Social media user @kulanicool brought peeps a cute video of a man proposing to his girlfriend at the police station

The video sees the woman arrive to the station with her friend before her boyfriend appears with a bouquet of flowers

The is then seen getting down on one knee to propose to his partner and the crowd was elated

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media user @kulanicool took to Twitter to share a video of the sweetest and probably most original proposal that Mzansi has seen in a while. A young man proposed to his girlfriend at the police station and Saffas cannot stop talking about it.

A social media user posted a video of newly engaged couple at the police station. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The tweet is captioned:

"Proposal at a police station, congratulations to lovebirds.”

The video sees two women standing at the entrance of a police station. Shortly an officer leads a man, holding flowers, into the room. The man presents the flowers to the women who gladly accepts them. The man proceeds to get down on one knee and proposes to the lady who could not hold back her tears, much to the delight of the surrounding crowd.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

While some users questioned how the man organised for his girlfriend to arrive at the station, many peeps congratulated the newly engaged couple:

@Ke_Malose responded:

"Imagine a whole police station! How romantic. Thereafter they’re going be asking the popo to certify their love."

@angelsdaughterr said:

"Did he fake being arrest and asked the gf to bail him out or ? How did it get here?"

@Moratiso said:

"So SAPS must contribute to the wedding now?"

@ThomasKagisho commented:

“The fact that she came to the police station. Marry her sani.”

@Ntokozo24266754 replied:

“Certified proposal.”

@ntoshanem commented:

“This is unique and glad she said yes. Hopefully the officers certified.”

@Im_Maanda reacted:

“The wow from that policewoman is genuine, this is beautiful.”

Stunning lady celebrates bagging Wits accounting degree, man hilariously shoots his shot

Briefly News previously reported on Twitter user, Minenhle Ngema (@minniengema_) who took to her social media to announce the good news of becoming a qualified accountant.

Her tweet reads: “I’m officially a Wits accounting graduand. Ngaze ngajabula (I’m so happy).”

The tweet attracted nothing but positive reactions from users, including a flirtatious reply from a man.

Source: Briefly News