A Zimbabwean bride has taken to Twitter to share the news of her recent nuptials to her partner who she has described as her "best friend"

In the pic the legal practitioner is seen wearing a classic white lace wedding dress and a bouquet of white flowers are seen on her lap

Social media users were blown away with her beauty with many comparing her looks to Mzansi's popular female celebrities

Zimbabwean bride marries man of her dreams and peeps are over the moon. Image: @Chirume_Rj/ Twitter

A blushing bride has taken to Twitter to gush about marrying her best friend and social media users have praised her classic beauty.

Zimbabwean born @Chirume_Rj wrote:

“So I married my best friend yesterday.”

The legal practitioner shared a timeless photo of her seated at the back of her wedding car and peeps are hailing her as a timeless beauty.

@Laurel_mk replied:

“And you looked gorgeous.”

@FelztheBae reacted:

“So sweeeet.”

Users were quick to compare her looks to well-known South African celebrities.

@SeewehM said:

“You look like Phemelo Motene during her Soft 'n Free days.”

@tshwarii_moiloa had to give the photo a double-take:

“Am I the only one that thought this is @DJZinhle.”

@BebeHuma said:

“Beautiful bride.”

@gardnerpalesa said:

“And you looked gorgeous too.”

Some tweeps showed that not everyone had been struck by Cupid’s bow and arrow.

@Augustinemunox said:

“Seems like everyone is getting married to their best friend… Iwe woto relaxer bby rako rina besty ari mface. Stay woke.”

Bride marries shorter hubby says she loves him the way he is

Previously News Briefly wrote about another love story: a rather unusual one.

Love is blind. But not in the morbid, dark and sad kind of way. It is blind to the superficial things. Height is not a hindrance.

It only sees the truth which is: character, personality, humour, perseverance, kindness and many other things that the bare eye cannot spot.

While some people rush into marriage over lust, others take their time to cultivate trust, patience and a love too strong to be broken.

When Lilian Mwangi’s wedding photos first hit social media, guys kept laughing and mocking her husband.

The bride’s hubby was nearly half her height and people swore they would never put themselves in a similar position. True love knows no bounds.

