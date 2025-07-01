The Democratic Alliance has hit out at the African National Congress over the firing of Andrew Whitfield

The DA and ANC have been at loggerheads ever since President Cyril Ramaphosa fired the former deputy minister

South Africans are divided by the claims made by the DA, with some accusing it of being no better than the ANC

DA Accuses ANC of Having Double Standards Following Andrew Whitfield’s Firing, Mzansi Divided

GAUTENG – The rising tension between the two biggest parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) has left South Africans divided.

Tensions have been escalating between the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress since the proposed Value-Added Tax increase in the first failed budget in February 2025, but have reached new levels with the firing of Andrew Whitfield.

Whitfield, the former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, was fired by Cyril Ramaphosa for embarking on a trip to the United States of America without the president’s approval.

DA says ANC has double standards

The decision didn’t sit well with the DA, who accused the ANC of playing favourites. The party used the example of Whitfield’s firing as proof of this, noting that the president didn’t take action against Nobuhle Nkabane, despite the allegations against her.

As a result, the party laid charges against the Higher Education Minister on Tuesday, 1 July. DA Member of Parliament (MP) Karabo Khakhau laid the charges in terms of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament Act at the Cape Town Police Station.

The party’s Federal Chairperson, Helen Zille, was also present at the police station as the DA opened a criminal case against the minister, accusing her of lying to parliament. Speaking to the media outside the station, Zille said that she displayed double standards by firing Whitfield while taking no action against Nkabane.

What you need to know about the DA and ANC fallout

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were split by the DA’s accusation, with some saying that the party should have known this about the ANC before, while others accused the DA of double standards as well.

Lejoy Morgs stated:

“As if they didn't know this before their alliance.”

Matured democracy said:

“It's not an accusation, but a reality. If not, then why are ANC implicated members not fired like other political party members?

TK Vee noted:

“Well, the DA should also be accused of double standards. It seems as if they didn't have a problem with the R700 million price tag that was set aside for the National Dialogue. Now that Ramaphosa (even though he had scored an own goal) removed the DA's deputy minister, they now denounce this dialogue as meaningless. I hereby dare our prepaid mainstream media to accuse the DA of double standards.”

Russell George said:

“It's not just the DA that thinks so. I'm sure everyone with half a brain should agree. Prove me wrong.”

Sipho Radebe claimed:

“The DA wants to sell our assets to Blackrock. They don't care about this country. Look at what they're doing in Cape Town by pricing the locals out.”

Nqobani Blose stated:

“The DA has double standards.”

Wimpie Dempsey added:

“The ANC doesn’t have standards.”

Riaan Smit claimed:

“Pot calling the kettle black there, old chap.”

Zille sends stern warning to Ramaphosa

Briefly News reported that Helen Zille issued a strong warning towards President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zille said that the DA was not making idle threats, adding that Ramaphosa had reached his second strike.

South Africans weighed in on Zille's comments, with some telling her that she needed to retire.

