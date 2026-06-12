A daughter’s TikTok of her dad watching the World Cup has gone viral for his reactions to the game

Studies show how watching sports together can affect your mood because of the shared emotions and social connection

South Africans were left gutted after Bafana Bafana’s loss to Mexico, with social media full of raw emotions

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Daughter filmed her dad's reactions. Image: @just_boti

Source: TikTok

A woman filmed her dad's reaction while watching the World Cup. Many South Africans could relate.

In a TikTok video posted on 11 June 2026, Rebotile Khumalo filmed her father's reaction while watching the Mexico vs South Africa match, capturing his emotional response to Bafana Bafana's defeat. The on-screen text read:

"POV: Bafana Bafana is playing, and my dad goes through all five stages of grief in real time."

The stages moved from denial to anger, where feelings of national embarrassment kicked in. He then entered protest mode, singing Hugh Masekela's Siyelele Mama, before slipping into depression, marked by gospel songs. Finally, the dad reached acceptance.

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The dad experienced different emotions during the game. Image: @just_boti

Source: TikTok

Emotions linked to watching sports

A study by PubMed Central found that watching live sporting events can actually boost people's wellbeing. It's not just about winning or losing; being part of the excitement, cheering with others, and sharing the experience helps people feel more connected and positive.

Researchers found that social interaction and emotions work together to create this feel-good effect. In simple terms, the more people connect with others while watching sport and experience strong emotions during the game, the more likely they are to feel happier and more satisfied afterwards.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi felt that loss

South Africans shared how heartbroken and emotionally drained they felt after watching Bafana Bafana's World Cup defeat to Mexico. This is what Mzansi had to say on her page:

mpho_shai6 said:

"My husband nearly had a heart attack. He was literally coaching me like I'm playing for the squad."

Mthunzi Mtshali commented:

"It's really nice having a father who's not afraid to show his emotions around his family 🥺🥺 great father."

Ncumisa Garishe wrote:

"I’m glad I’m not into soccer…it hurts shem."

m.onk_s replied:

"I just woke up. Kanti, I wasn’t dreaming😔💔"

AmandaZ shared:

"It's 1 am, I can't sleep, I'm hurt by this team😭"

nomasonto vilakazi. 👩🏽‍🏫

"I slept after the first half, with a HEADACHE!! Yoh Bafana Bafana??"

matsepo_moloi added:

"Word of the day: umsangano (madness)😭"

More Briefly News Stories on Bafana Bafana

Source: Briefly News