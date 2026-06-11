St David’s Marist Inanda students went viral with a thunderous war cry to support Bafana Bafana

Their performance was a proud display of the Mzansi spirit as students rallied to support the national soccer team for the FIFA World Cup

TikTok viewers were obsessed with the raw energy St David’s Marist Inanda pupil displayed in the Bafana Bafana tribute

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High school creates war cry for Bafana Bafana ahead of FIFA World Cup. Image: @inandaspirit

Source: TikTok

The students of St David's Marist Inanda in Johannesburg delivered a spine-tingling war cry on 11 June 2026. They made an effort to get behind Bafana Bafana ahead of the FIFA World Cup kickoff. The school's war cry involved the entire student body performing a rhythmic send-off in a show of national unity for Bafana Bafana.

The recent video shared on the Inanda Spirit TikTok account captures hundreds of students moving in unison in a fierce war cry. The students blended deep school tradition with football fever for the FIFA 2026 World Cup. The students transformed a campus ritual into a viral message of support for the national team. The school's war cry stirred the spirit of the "Rainbow Nation" among South Africans ahead of Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup match against host nation Mexico on 11 June 2026. Watch the video of the high school war cry below:

SA applauds war cry for Bafana Bafana

St David’s Marist Inanda 's war cry reminded many of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the historic tournament that transformed South African national pride. Many saw the performance as proof that young people are deeply united in the proudly Mzansi vibes among citizens. The video sparked unwavering support despite Bafana Bafana’s notorious track record of heartbreak, which makes them the target of local banter. Most recently. Bafana Bafana missed a crucial confidence boost ahead of the 2026 World Cup, settling for a disappointing 1-1 draw against Jamaica in their final closed-doors warm-up match.

Despite the Bafana Bafana's knack for losing, many declared they would rally behind them. The student perfectly channelled South Africans' feelings about Mzansi, proving that win, lose, or draw, Mzansi will always show up, loud and fiercely proud. Read the comments below:

South Africans reminisce about the 2010 FIFA World Cup in Mzansi. Image: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Lusanda Mbatha expressed faith in Bafana Bafana:

"Mexico will catch very serious hands today, and we will be there😭"

Sinethemba Cele applauded the school:

"Love schools that enforce these type of activities ♥️"

Nowal was hyped to support Bafana Bafana:

"I should have taken leave…Akusebenzeki 😩🙆🏽‍♀️Well done boys🔥"

Khokho declared unconditional support for Bafana Bafana:

"Win or lose I'm a proudly South African 🥰abashwe."

Mona wanted Bafana Bafana to get all the attention:

"No school tomorrow because the game is past bedtime 😂"

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South Africans who thoroughly enjoyed a video of high school students who hopped onto a viral dance challenge.

Many online users thoroughly enjoyed the epic war cry that a school performed to show their unity.

South Africans appreciated the good relations that were obvious between students and the teacher, who did a TikTok dance challenge together

Source: Briefly News