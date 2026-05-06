A TikTok video of South African high school boys performing a war cry had international viewers stopping in their tracks. The Global Earth account posted the clip on 4 May 2026, which quickly got people from different countries talking. South Africans were fast to correct those comparing it to cheerleading.

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The international guys were left visibly stunned. Image: The Global Earth

Source: TikTok

More than just school spirit

The war cry shown in the video is a familiar sight at any South African boys’ school rugby match. Rows of uniformed boys, drums, trumpets, and a crowd in full voice are completely normal on a Saturday morning. This is everyday life for many South African pupils.

International viewers in the video were clearly blown away by what they saw. One person said they felt nostalgic and jealous at the same time. A European viewer admitted that school sport culture in Europe does not come close to what South Africa has.

South Africans in the comments were quick to draw the line. They made clear that a war cry is its own tradition, not a version of American cheerleading. The pride in the responses was hard to miss.

War cries are a standard part of school life across South Africa. Most schools have them, and some even compete to see which crowd brings the most energy. It is a tradition that has been passed down for generations.

See the reactions in the TikTok clip below:

South Africans debunks the cheerleading comparisons

molea🇿🇦 commented:

“That’s not cheerleading.”

ndura_88 said:

“Calling our war cries cheerleading is crazy.”

Source: Briefly News