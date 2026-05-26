Lerato Mvelase took a trip down memory lane with her stunning before-and-after pictures, which are 21 years apart

The actress and radio personality looked back on her youth, overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey and to God for being by her side through it all

Peers and supporters gathered in the comment section, gushing over the star's ageless beauty and striking good looks that seem to have barely changed over the last two decades

Lerato Mvelase took a trip down memory lane with her before-and-after pictures. Images: lerato_mvelase

Source: Instagram

Popular actress and radio host Lerato Mvelase recently took a trip down memory lane by sharing some beautiful before-and-after photos on social media.

The side-by-side pictures, shared on the Marked actress' Instagram page on 25 May 2026, show the star 21 years apart, comparing her 23-year-old self in 2005 to how she looks today at 44.

Looking back at her youth, Lerato felt completely overwhelmed with emotion and used the moment to show appreciation for how far she has come. She thanked God for always being by her side and protecting her through all the ups and downs of her long career.

"God, continue to cover me."

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Lerato Mvelase shared her before-and-after pictures, reflecting on the past 21 years. Image: lerato_mvelase

Source: Instagram

Mvelase made her professional on-screen acting debut in 2003 with a cameo role on the e.TV soapie Backstage, and went on to be cast as Katlego in the popular SABC1 drama series Home Affairs, a breakout role that officially cemented her status as a household name in South Africa.

She recently made headlines for her support of Bonko Khoza amid his ongoing sexual assault case involving fellow actress, Nirvana Nokwe.

The nostalgic post quickly sparked a wave of admiration online, drawing a flood of praise from industry peers and devoted supporters who flooded her comment section to marvel at her enduring grace and timeless beauty.

See Lerato Mvelase's photos below.

Social media shows love to Lerato Mvelase

Devoted fans and industry peers admired Lerato Mvelase's striking beauty, saying that while two decades had passed, she looked as gorgeous as she did in her 20s. Read some of the comments below.

Veteran actress Dawn Thandeka King gushed over Lerato Mvelase:

"My sister, you are beautiful."

Singer and Mafikizolo member Nhlanhla Mafu said:

"The glow keeps glowing!"

bonganimtolo_ wrote:

"So basically, ageing backwards and getting smarter and fitter, I love it."

preciouskofi_ posted:

"In Jesus' name, Amen! Blessings upon blessings in your beautiful self, beautiful family and beautiful life."

Fans and peers admired Lerato Mvelase's ageless beauty. Images: lerato_mvelase

Source: Instagram

nyanisodzedze joked:

"Never. Which vampire bit you, ma'am?"

mercia_ramagaga posted:

"Perfect example of ageing like fine wine."

juleen_sidloyi react3ed:

"You’ve always been a beautiful woman."

sane_budha gushed over Lerato Mvelase:

"You've always been a hot hun, still are."

Lerato Mvelase addresses backlash

In more Lerato Mvelase updates, Briefly News shared the actress' first social media post after facing backlash for supporting Bonko Khoza in his ongoing sexual assault case against Nirvana Nokwe.

The former Mabaso Family Reunion actress posted a cryptic message, seemingly addressing the criticism and maintaining her stance on the controversial case.

Source: Briefly News