A new development has emerged in the Asenathi Ntlabakanye doping case, with reports that a key medical witness declined to appear during the hearing

The Springboks prop received a reduced sanction after disciplinary findings, following a case involving banned substances linked to medical treatment

Questions continue around the handling of prescribed medication and testimony as the legal and sporting fallout from the case unfolds

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A fresh twist has unfolded in the Springboks star Asenathi Ntlabakanye’s doping case after it was reported that a doctor declined to testify as a witness in the player’s hearing.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye was banned for 18 months. Image: Shauna Clinton

Source: Getty Images

Ntlabakanye was handed an 18-month ban, significantly lower than the worst-case scenario of four years, with the disciplinary panel reportedly taking the circumstances into account.

The rugby player tested positive for the banned substance anastrozole in May 2025, while also declaring the use of DHEA on a medication form. Although DHEA was not detected in his sample, both substances are prohibited under anti-doping regulations.

Doctor refuses to testify at Ntlabakanye's hearing

New reports from Rapport have alleged that former Lions doctor Rob Collins refused to appear as a witness during the doping hearing involving Ntlabakanye. It is reported that his decision was based on legal advice, despite Ntlabakanye’s legal team wanting him to take the stand.

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Collins allegedly approved medication prescribed to the Lions and Springboks prop by an endocrinologist for a condition related to weight loss.

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According to a statement released by SAIDS, Ntlabakanye’s urine sample tested positive for the hormone and metabolic modulator anastrozole during an out-of-competition test conducted on 22 May 2025.

SAIDS stated that under South African Anti-Doping Rules, anastrozole is classified as a specified substance and does not automatically result in a mandatory suspension.

The Lions have shown Asenathi Ntlabakanye support throughout the case. Image: Seb Daly

Source: Getty Images

Lions in support of Ntlabakanye

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli did testify in support of the prop, while the Lions are expected to honour Ntlabakanye’s contract through to 2028.

Following the ruling, the Lions confirmed that they had received official communication from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport regarding the 18-month sanction handed to Ntlabakanye. The Johannesburg-based franchise said it would consult with MyPlayers, the organisation representing professional rugby players, to determine the next course of action.

The Lions also confirmed that they would continue supporting the Springboks prop while discussions around the matter continue. The suspension effectively rules Ntlabakanye out of contention for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The Lions star has been given three weeks to appeal the sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. His ban is set to expire on 13 November 2027. The Rapport further reports that the Ntlabakanye camp will make a final decision next week on whether to appeal.

Eben Etzebeth speaks on retirement

Briefly News previously reported that Eben Etzebeth had spoken about the possibility of retiring from his decorated rugby career.

The Springbok lock is the most-capped player in the team’s history, with 138 Test appearances since making his debut in 2012, and is a double Rugby World Cup winner.

Source: Briefly News