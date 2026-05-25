“He Even Looks Xhosa”: Asian Guy’s McDonald’s Drive-Thru Order in isiXhosa Stuns Mzansi
- A Chinese man shared an Instagram video of himself ordering drive-thru food at McDonald's, in flawless isiXhosa language
- The content creator left the fast-food employee visibly shocked by his accent and vocabulary while ordering cheeseburgers, chips, and a colourful ice cream
- The viral clip sparked an intense conversation about multi-linguistic skills in Mzansi, with many praising his deep fluency
A Chinese man stunned a McDonald's employee and viewers alike when he placed a drive-thru order in flawless isiXhosa. The viral video was shared on Instagram by @allan.sensei on 23 May 2026, showing him delivering the Xhosa order to an employee who thought he was a native speaker.
With absolute precision and a natural local accent, he placed an order for a combo with two cheeseburgers, requested no chips, and carefully negotiated his order. The interaction took a hilarious turn when he tried to find the correct vernacular phrase for speckled eggs to add to his ice cream, eventually saying “iqanda ecolourful.”
Chinese man flexes his Xhosa language fluency
When Instagram user @alan.sensei drove up to the window to collect his treats, the employee looked out in disbelief. He asked if Alan was the person who was placing the order, before warmly saying his Xhosa was solid.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Briefly News reached out to Alan for a comment. At the time of publishing, he had not responded.
Watch the Instagram reel below:
Mzansi loves the Xhosa-speaking Chinese man
The lighthearted drive-thru exchange hit a massive nerve across local digital spaces, triggering a broader societal discussion. A viewer from a mixed cultural background expressed awe, confessing to know only the basic Xhosa words. Beyond the laughter, the video also opened up a more serious debate regarding cultural integration and language barriers within Mzansi.
User @zanyafouche commented:
"This is so confusing and so awesome! 😅 It is like when the word is blue, but it is written in red, and you have to say what colour the word is written in 😂."
User @hurutshcoyboy said:
"You'd better be South African, because I am half Xhosa and your accent is better than mine 😩🇿🇦❤️. Papama Chen!"
User @mphomaboi_ added:
"And then we must be impressed when someone only knows how to say sawubona (hello), when they were born and raised in SA. Come now!"
User @johndoe_za shared:
"Eh, man even speaks English in Xhosa 🙆🏾♂️."
User @lthacr3ative said:
"When someone speaks a language with a certain dialect, the facial expressions and they look more like them."
User @hunni_glanville commented:
"This shows how beautiful SA is because you see people from other countries embracing not only the culture but make huge effort to learn/speak the local language. Thank you, my boy, you have done SA proud."
3 Briefly News McDonald's related articles
- McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski looked uncomfortable while trying out their new burger, which he said had already seen success in Portugal, Germany and Canada.
- A McDonald's employee surprised his coworkers by showing up at work in full graduation attire, creating a powerful moment that moved many social media users.
- A shocking incident at a McDonald's in Cape Town left Mzansi outraged after a male customer went behind the counter and assaulted a female employee.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za