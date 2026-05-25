Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“He Even Looks Xhosa”: Asian Guy’s McDonald’s Drive-Thru Order in isiXhosa Stuns Mzansi
People

“He Even Looks Xhosa”: Asian Guy’s McDonald’s Drive-Thru Order in isiXhosa Stuns Mzansi

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A Chinese man shared an Instagram video of himself ordering drive-thru food at McDonald's, in flawless isiXhosa language
  • The content creator left the fast-food employee visibly shocked by his accent and vocabulary while ordering cheeseburgers, chips, and a colourful ice cream
  • The viral clip sparked an intense conversation about multi-linguistic skills in Mzansi, with many praising his deep fluency

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

The man effortlely pronounced the difficult words 'iqanda', which many non-Xhosa speakers struggle with, because of the 'q' letter
A Chinese man left a fast-food restaurant employee convinced he was Xhosa after ordering food in the drive-thru. Image: @allan.sensei
Source: Instagram

A Chinese man stunned a McDonald's employee and viewers alike when he placed a drive-thru order in flawless isiXhosa. The viral video was shared on Instagram by @allan.sensei on 23 May 2026, showing him delivering the Xhosa order to an employee who thought he was a native speaker.

With absolute precision and a natural local accent, he placed an order for a combo with two cheeseburgers, requested no chips, and carefully negotiated his order. The interaction took a hilarious turn when he tried to find the correct vernacular phrase for speckled eggs to add to his ice cream, eventually saying “iqanda ecolourful.”

Read also

"Let's go": American skateboarder heads to Worcester with 2 days to get to Cape Town, SA supports

Chinese man flexes his Xhosa language fluency

When Instagram user @alan.sensei drove up to the window to collect his treats, the employee looked out in disbelief. He asked if Alan was the person who was placing the order, before warmly saying his Xhosa was solid.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Briefly News reached out to Alan for a comment. At the time of publishing, he had not responded.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi loves the Xhosa-speaking Chinese man

The lighthearted drive-thru exchange hit a massive nerve across local digital spaces, triggering a broader societal discussion. A viewer from a mixed cultural background expressed awe, confessing to know only the basic Xhosa words. Beyond the laughter, the video also opened up a more serious debate regarding cultural integration and language barriers within Mzansi.

They said if Alan could speak Xhosa fluently, there was no excuse for other local races to learn each other's languages
The man's Xhosa fluency impressed many social media users. Image: @allan.sensei
Source: Instagram

User @zanyafouche commented:

"This is so confusing and so awesome! 😅 It is like when the word is blue, but it is written in red, and you have to say what colour the word is written in 😂."

Read also

"Pray this becomes the norm": Afrikaner and KuGompo City businesswoman bond in Isixhosa in Video

User @hurutshcoyboy said:

"You'd better be South African, because I am half Xhosa and your accent is better than mine 😩🇿🇦❤️. Papama Chen!"

User @mphomaboi_ added:

"And then we must be impressed when someone only knows how to say sawubona (hello), when they were born and raised in SA. Come now!"

User @johndoe_za shared:

"Eh, man even speaks English in Xhosa 🙆🏾‍♂️."

User @lthacr3ative said:

"When someone speaks a language with a certain dialect, the facial expressions and they look more like them."

User @hunni_glanville commented:

"This shows how beautiful SA is because you see people from other countries embracing not only the culture but make huge effort to learn/speak the local language. Thank you, my boy, you have done SA proud."

3 Briefly News McDonald's related articles

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Food
Hot:
Buhle B Sherry Cleckler Kari Hillsman Jub Jub mother Siyabonga Sepotokele