McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski Roasted Online After Uncomfortable Moment With New Product Offering
McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski Roasted Online After Uncomfortable Moment With New Product Offering

by  Bongiwe Mati
  • McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski introduced a new burger, saying it had already seen success in Portugal, Germany and Canada
  • In an Instagram video, he described it as unlike anything else on the menu, pointing out its scale and the premium ingredients that make up the burger
  • Social media users were not convinced by the CEO’s marketing strategy and said he looked uncomfortable, as if he had never held a burger before

He detailed that the Big Arch video was popular in other countries
McDonald's CEO became the talk of the town after marketing a new offering.
Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s CEO, officially presented the Big Arch, a massive new burger, which he said was the ultimate flex of the franchise.

The clip was shared on the Instagram account @chrisk_mcd on 3 February 2026, where it went viral, gaining thousands of comments from unimpressed viewers.

The CEO detailed that the burger features two quarter-pound beef patties served on a unique sesame and poppy seed bun and detailed the rest of the ingredients. As he was trying the burger, he noted the addition of crispy onions as something that makes the burger unique.

McDonald’s CEO raves about new offering

The man, Instagram user @chrisk_mcd's body language while tasting the burger showed little familiarity with their fast-food offerings. He also referred to the burger as a ‘product,’ a term that had viewers convinced he was eating it for the first time

SA reacts to the CEO's video

The clip went viral, gaining 4.5M views and 12K comments from social media users who criticised the man's marketing strategy. Many viewers noted his discomfort while tasting the burger and questioned his claim that he had tried it before. Some teased him for calling the burger a product, noting his unfamiliarity with the food served at his restaurants. Others wished the video played until he got to finish his burger, guessing that he probably threw it away after shooting the promotion.

Others were convinced that he was trying a burger out for the first time
Many viewers were shocked and amused by the CEO's promotion video.
User @woodcraftbysuman asked:

"What’s the opposite of genuine and authentic 😂?"

User @mrnigelng commented:

"He acts like he’s never seen a burger before. Impressed by sesame seeds 😂."

User @itseriknagel shared:

"First time he's ever tried it. Terrible acting."

User @shabazsays added:

"This man does not like that 'product' 😂."

User @jonyousef82 commented:

"Stop lying, this dude never eats McDonald’s. Dude looks like he has taken a bite of a hamburger for the first time and looks horrified. Don’t believe it."

User @realjimreal said:

"I like his content. But it’s hilarious to me when corporate people (I’ve been one of them) forget to act like real humans. 'I love this product.' Come on, man! Get out of the insular C-suite and talk like regular folks do!"

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

