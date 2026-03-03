McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski introduced a new burger, saying it had already seen success in Portugal, Germany and Canada

In an Instagram video, he described it as unlike anything else on the menu, pointing out its scale and the premium ingredients that make up the burger

Social media users were not convinced by the CEO’s marketing strategy and said he looked uncomfortable, as if he had never held a burger before

Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s CEO, officially presented the Big Arch, a massive new burger, which he said was the ultimate flex of the franchise.

The clip was shared on the Instagram account @chrisk_mcd on 3 February 2026, where it went viral, gaining thousands of comments from unimpressed viewers.

The CEO detailed that the burger features two quarter-pound beef patties served on a unique sesame and poppy seed bun and detailed the rest of the ingredients. As he was trying the burger, he noted the addition of crispy onions as something that makes the burger unique.

McDonald’s CEO raves about new offering

The man, Instagram user @chrisk_mcd's body language while tasting the burger showed little familiarity with their fast-food offerings. He also referred to the burger as a ‘product,’ a term that had viewers convinced he was eating it for the first time

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA reacts to the CEO's video

The clip went viral, gaining 4.5M views and 12K comments from social media users who criticised the man's marketing strategy. Many viewers noted his discomfort while tasting the burger and questioned his claim that he had tried it before. Some teased him for calling the burger a product, noting his unfamiliarity with the food served at his restaurants. Others wished the video played until he got to finish his burger, guessing that he probably threw it away after shooting the promotion.

User @woodcraftbysuman asked:

"What’s the opposite of genuine and authentic 😂?"

User @mrnigelng commented:

"He acts like he’s never seen a burger before. Impressed by sesame seeds 😂."

User @itseriknagel shared:

"First time he's ever tried it. Terrible acting."

User @shabazsays added:

"This man does not like that 'product' 😂."

User @jonyousef82 commented:

"Stop lying, this dude never eats McDonald’s. Dude looks like he has taken a bite of a hamburger for the first time and looks horrified. Don’t believe it."

User @realjimreal said:

"I like his content. But it’s hilarious to me when corporate people (I’ve been one of them) forget to act like real humans. 'I love this product.' Come on, man! Get out of the insular C-suite and talk like regular folks do!"

