A throwback video of a young boy dancing during a school beauty and talent contest touched the hearts of many social media users who were impressed by his talent

The boy's clip was posted on TikTok, where he showcased his talent in front of a cheering crowd, sparking a massive online debate about his ability to move to the beat at such a young age

Many viewers were convinced that the boy's dancing ability would take him far in life, while others said they would never be able to compete with him, calling him a legend

A talented boy was filmed showing off his professional dance moves during a competition. image: @loop.in.my.skoene

Source: TikTok

A young boy living with rare genetics was filmed participating in the Mr and Ms Rietvlei Akademie competition, a Pretoria-based Afrikaans medium special school, showcasing his dancing talent.

The video was shared on TikTok by the account @loop.in.my.skoene on 1 March 2026, garnering massive views and showers of praise from viewers who crowned him a little champion.

In the post, the boy starts by warming up before effortlessly doing front flips on stage while wearing the khaki shirt and shorts attire, usually worn by farmers. His stunt shocked the crowd, who loudly cheered him on, boosting his confidence to continue showing off.

The little boy charms the audience

In TikTok user @loop.in.my.skoene's clip, the boy took over the stage as if it were his playground while jamming to an Afrikaans tune. In the caption, the creator noted that the clip was a throwback to 2025 during the contest.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from a deeply moved online community. Many viewers called the young boy a little legend, noting that his video made their day. Some said he made them smile and pointed out that he dances better than them. One viewer said the boy deserved to win the competition, jokingly adding that if he didn't, she would personally confront the judges.

Social media users were stunned by the young boy's dancing ability and called him a legend. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @_Louise W_ commented:

"Little legend!!! He is going places. He's got moves."

User @Rochelle added:

"Ah, little man! Thanks for putting a smile on my face this morning. You are so cute."

User @leanivanheerden commented:

"Hy het nou die BLOU uit my Maandag gehaal (He has now taken the BLUE out of my Monday)🩵."

User @Me said:

"Children are the future of this country, let's look after them."

User@Theresia Classen shared:

"Oh, how sweet and smart! You rock, little one! You've got it! South Africa has talent 🥰!"

User @GG teased:

"If he didn’t win 😳, I want the names and social media accounts of the judges😂. This must be the best little contestant ever❤️."

