Fans are growing increasingly concerned about Kabza De Small's well-being after a new video of him surfaced

The acclaimed DJ recorded himself in cheerful spirits, enjoying a drink during a morning livestream

His day-drinking video was met with a wave of mixed reactions, as fans commented on his appearance

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kabza De Small’s latest video raised concern among fans. Images: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small's latest social media appearance raised concern among fans, who revisited their earlier claims about the King of Amapiano's apparent problem with alcohol.

This, after the renowned producer hosted an Instagram livestream on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, where he appeared cheerful and gleefully greeted his followers as they joined the conversation.

In the middle of the livestream, Kabza was seen sipping a drink while playfully teasing his viewers, jokingly calling them out for jumping straight into serious "business" and drama without even stopping to say hello first.

"Good morning! Don't ask me about anything or anyone. Good morning."

Despite his cheerful mood, fans were more concerned about Kabza's drinking, with some convinced it had gotten to a point where he had adopted a "phuza face."

This is a term used to describe the facial changes in a person, commonly associated with heavy or chronic alcohol consumption.

And while none were certain of what exactly was inside his cups, social media users were quick to speculate that the contents were far from innocent. Despite the lack of confirmation, the phuza face narrative dominated the comments section.

Having previously faced these allegations, Kabza De Small’s latest video has reignited the conversation around his physical transformation.

While the producer has often laughed off the noise, the recurring nature of these claims suggests that his fans aren't just looking for gossip; they are genuinely worried.

Watch Kabza De Small's video below.

Social media weighs in on Kabza De Small's video

Online users commented on Kabza's appearance, with others urging him to cut down on the drinks.

Koketso__ said:

"He needs to put the bottle down, asap."

Anele_Somdibela wrote:

"The crazy thing about a phuza face is that even at midday, you still look like you just woke."

Goatttttttttt9 posted:

"Kabza De Small needs to stop drinking. This dude is not even 35 years old yet, but he looks like he's in his mid 40s because of phuza face."

MoreTwoLyf added:

"He looks like he only gets 2 hours of sleep every night."

MapuleMaake2 suggested:

"Maybe he should get help. His friends must intervene."

Online users accused Kabza De Small of having a drinking problem. Image: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Many fans pointed to Kabza De Small's facial puffiness and tired eyes as evidence of his lifestyle catching up with him, regardless of what he was actually drinking at the time. Whether it’s a case of genuine concern or just internet guesswork, the mystery of the cup has become a symbol of the growing worry for the King of Amapiano’s well-being.

Kabza De Small's alleged son breaks his silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a content creator claiming to be Kabza De Small's son.

His video went viral as he called out the Amapiano sensation and accused him of being an absent parent.

Source: Briefly News