Content Creator Claiming To Be Kabza De Small’s Son Speaks Out: “I’m Being Hated On”
- A video of a content creator claiming to be Kabza De Small's son recently surfaced on social media, instantly igniting a heated debate
- The boy shared a video accusing Kabza of being an absent father, allegations that raised eyebrows on social media
- While the claims remain unverified, this did not stop social media from discussing it as the drama unfolded
Kabza De Small is facing another scandal after a content creator claiming to be his child emerged from the shadows.
The celebrated leader of the Amapiano is allegedly failing short of his responsibilities as a father after TikTok user nya_mbose shared a video on 10 January 2026 exposing Kabza for being absent from his life.
According to the TikToker, who has over 6,000 followers on the platform, Kabza is absent from his life. He joined the viral "Ending this video" challenge, using it as an opportunity to out his alleged absent father.
"Ending this video with my absent father."
The clip features a compilation of media, beginning with a video of the TikToker and ending with photos of Kabza. It garnered thousands of comments and likes across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) and nearly a million views on TikTok.
It remains unclear whether the creator meant 'father' in a literal biological sense or if he was using the term to describe a mentorship bond, similar to how artist Young Stunna frequently refers to Kabza as his "dad."
As his allegations remain unverified, nya_mbose expressed his interest in sharing more of his story, claiming that he is hated.
"Do you want a story time, or should I go live and explain everything about my dad because I'm being hated on?"
The claim surfaced over a year after Kabza was accused of cheating on his wife, with the alleged side chick sharing "evidence" of their affair.
The content creator's allegations have sparked a wave of diverse reactions across social media, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the unfolding drama.
Watch nya_mbose's video below.
Social media erupts over Kabza De Small allegations
Social media users didn't hold back their thoughts as the video went viral, leading to a flurry of divided opinions and questions in the comments section.
_Lembz asked:
"Firstly, is that really his son?"
TalentNyonie said:
"For someone of his influence, he would be setting a very bad example."
MphozaIce declared:
"If this is true, then we have to stop supporting him."
BornNtate was not convinced:
"I'm looking for any Kabza resemblance here, and I'm coming out empty. Sometimes, you must just mind ur own business for real."
Setadi_ posted:
"Their ears look alike."
Queen K alleged:
"They say he is not the only one."
Daniel added:
"And they look alike."
