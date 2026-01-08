“Some Pantsula Moves”: Afrikaner Man Becomes Viral Sensation With AI Dancing

An Afrikaner man took to his TikTok account to show how he used artificial intelligence to make himself dance

AI has fast become a tool used by many for entertainment purposes, and the man was no different

Social media users were entertained and expressed their thoughts about the dancing in the comment section

An Afrikaner man used AI to dance. Images: @trans_africa_tours

Source: TikTok

An Afrikaner man had the internet in stitches when he used artificial intelligence to make himself shimmy and shake to a song. Some people online were convinced that what they saw was the real deal.

On 6 January 2026, the man, Anton, the operator of Trans Africa Tours, uploaded the video on TikTok, where the AI version of himself violently moved from side to side before lifting his leg as he danced.

Anton laughed and wrote in the caption of his post:

"Motsamai still has some pantsula moves."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Trans Africa Tours' account below:

Internet users react to AI dancing

Thousands of members of the online community gathered in the comment section, sparking conversations about the fun content they saw on their For You Pages.

The AI video amused the online crowd. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

An intrigued @azokwanda0 wondered:

"Is this a challenge? Because if it's not, it should be. I would love to see more people do this dance."

@aligomulka laughed and said:

"Much more appropriate than those ads with the babies dancing like this that I keep getting."

@asive_10 told the man:

"You’re such a vibe. The energy is unmatched."

@akcountrymusic, who presumably thought that the video was real, asked:

"What is the trick to your knees working that well still? Mine needs oiling daily to do this!"

@xi_chi3 wrote with a laugh:

"Then Trump is asking these fellas to join him. He must forget."

