A proud fisherman took to his TikTok account to show how he had braaied on a fishing trawler

His friends joked that the man had to be careful that the meat on the braai grid didn't go overboard

People on the internet gathered in the comment section, cracking jokes and expressing amusement

A fisherman showed his braai skills on a fishing vessel. Images: @slamzie1

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, Slamzie, shared that there is always a time and place to braai when he flipped large pieces of meat on a grid while in the middle of the ocean. The video intrigued many people on the internet.

Slamzie, who was aboard a fishing trawler, uploaded the clip on 6 January 2026, where his friends were heard in the background joking that the meat would go overboard.

South Africans comment on braaing sailor

Some members of the online community gathered in the comment section to add humour and intrigue about the video they saw on their For You Pages.

People online expressed their amusement in the comment section. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

@user691953005323951 jokingly wrote under the post:

"You don't need store-bought salt there. All you need is to scoop up seawater and sprinkle it on the meat."

@rks4life037 added with humour:

"This is illegal. You should have braaied fish... fresh snoek.

@waliedabrahams stated with a laugh:

"Fishermen eat meat, and people on land want to eat fish.

@ggssswift was impressed with the men, saying:

"Nee wat, Jesus Christ blessed you with hardshell stomachs because it must be strong for the sea. No, I would be seasick because of the swaying, left to right. Ja nee, that's a king's life."

An impressed @rosephoenixthrift stated in the comment section:

"People can hype up office jobs all they like, but to me, this is a living to brag about! Be safe at sea, guys, en lekker braai."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Slamzie's account below:

3 Other stories about bizarre braai locations

In another article, Briefly News reported that a father transformed a fireplace into an indoor braai, showcasing his innovation.

reported that a father transformed a fireplace into an indoor braai, showcasing his innovation. An Afrikaans content creator shared his surprise when a video showed a unique braai technique where a person used a two-basket trolley to cook the meat.

South Africans were amused when they saw three men braai inside a taxi as if it were a normal occurrence.

Source: Briefly News