Kristy Sarah, a well-known American TikTok user, broke her silence after news of her divorce broke

In her divorce paperwork, Kristy and her ex-husband, Desmond Scott, reportedly agreed to divide their community estate

Internet users loved her Instagram post and filled her comment section with love and compliments

Kristy Sarah subtly hints at her living arrangements after filing for a divorce from Desmond Scott. Images: @kristy.sarah

American influencer Kristy Sarah Scott, better known by her first two names, finally broke her silence after she reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Desmond Scott. While she didn't say much, the post said a lot.

On 15 January 2026, Kristy took to Instagram and posted a series of glammed-up images of herself in what appeared to be her home. From the kitchen to the staircase to other parts of the house, Kristy made sure to hit every angle.

Subtly alluding to her living arrangements since the split, the mother of two captioned her post:

"Same address."

Take a look at the Instagram post on Kristy's account below:

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the TikTok star submitted the paperwork on 30 December 2025 and alleged that infidelity was the reason for them parting ways. The publication also reported that Kristy and her former spouse will agree to divide their community estate, presumably their 'dream home' that they built together.

Desmond, a professional chef, has since addressed the issue on his Instagram Story on 10 January 2026, where he apologised to his soon-to-be ex-wife and his family without getting into specifics.

In an old post, Desmond Scott appeared to be in the same kitchen as Kristy Sarah in her recent post. Images: @desmondscott

Kristy Sarah's post sparks an online conversation

With the likes slowly hitting the one million mark, tens of thousands of social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about Kristy's post.

@iam.klove exclaimed in the comments:

"It’s a new chef in the kitchen. I see what you did there!"

An impressed @sigh_yuri stated:

"Oh, this is such a queen move."

@princess_pearl1st simply said:

"Stunning."

@natatttackkk told the public:

"This woman owes us no explanation of her personal life. I wish nothing but peace of mind for her in all facets of life."

