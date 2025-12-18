South African content creator Samkelo Shezi recently revealed that his engagement breakup with Mbali Dlamini was a stunt

DJ Tira's son shared that the breakup was for content to see how their fans would react if it were true

Shezi also claimed that he was forced to end his relationship with Dlamini because of her verbal abuse

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Samkelo Shezi opened up about his fake engagement breakup. Image: @samkelo_shezi

Source: Instagram

Bathong, content will be the death of these youngsters! Recently, DJ Tira's son, Samkelo Shezi, decided to tell the truth about his recent fake engagement breakup with his fiancée, Mbali Dlamini.

According to Daily Sun, the content creator revealed that he and Mbali were still very much in love with each other and that their breakup was staged for content to see how their fans would react if they had gone their separate ways.

"We are still in love. I was just pushing content and testing people on how they would react when announcing the breakup. I know many people want us to break up, but I was surprised to see that many people don't want us to break up," Shezi said.

The 23-year-old content creator also mentioned he was forced to break up with Dlamini due to her verbal abuse. He also mentioned in May 2025 that he went broke after paying lobola for his fiancée.

When Dlamini was contacted, she denied verbally abusing Samkelo and also mentioned that they never broke up and that they are still in a relationship.

Samkelo Shezi and Mbali Dlamini are still engaged. Image: @samkelo_shezi

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda and Khaya Dlanga address leaked lobola pictures

Meanwhile, in April 2025, after her "secret wedding" made headlines for weeks, radio personality Anele Mdoda clarified that she is not yet married, despite rumours sparked by the leaked lobola pictures shared by her friend Khaya Dlanga.

During a conversation on Anele And The Club, she explained that the event was the completion of the lobola process, not a wedding. Fans reacted to the discussion on social media, with mixed opinions about the cultural implications of lobola and its significance in African marriage.

"I am not married. What you have been witnessing on social media is not a wedding. That was the final celebration of lobola being paid to my family from my fiancé's family. He is still my fiancé, we are not married yet."

DJ Tira’s Son Samkelo Shezi Allegedly Pays Lobola for His Lover

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African music boss DJ Tira's son, Samkelo Shezi, paid lobola for his girlfriend, Mbali Dlamini. Pictures of the couple's traditional ceremony circulated on social media recently, which quickly went viral. Many netizens were stunned by the news, as some flooded the comment section with their reactions to them reportedly tying the knot.

The post reads:

"DJ Tira's son pays lobola for his girlfriend. Samkelo Shezi (23) confirms that the six cows and two sheep he paid as lobola for influencer Mbali Dlamini (28) were not a prank or for views on social media but were real. The two won over hearts when they started dating almost a year ago."

Source: Briefly News