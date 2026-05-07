Sne Mseleku is once again trending on social media for all the wrong reasons, and this time, her relationship drama has taken centre stage

Leaked screenshots of the reality TV star's conversation with her alleged boyfriend are circulating online, where he confronted her about cheating on him and falling pregnant

This comes after she welcomed her fourth child, and people's jaws instantly dropped as they read more about the couple's alleged conversations

Sne Mseleku's alleged ex-boyfriend made explosive allegations about her. Images: mamse_leku

Source: Instagram

Sne Mseleku is once again the talk of the town, but this time it isn't for her television appearances.

The reality TV star has found herself at the centre of a massive social media storm after several explosive leaked screenshots said to be from her alleged ex-boyfriend surfaced online on 7 May 2026.

The screenshots, which have quickly gone viral, appear to show a private and heated confrontation between Sne and her former partner, who accused the Uthando Nes’thembu star of being unfaithful throughout their relationship.

The man alleged that while he and Sne were still dating, she was secretly seeing her ex-boyfriend and eventually fell pregnant by him. He further claimed that Sne led him to believe the child was his.

"You had sex with your ex, and he got you pregnant, and you tell me it was mine. Sne, you have no right to tell me what I can or can't do."

Sne Mseleku's alleged ex-boyfriend exposed her alleged infidelity. Image: mamse_leku

Source: Instagram

His text is followed by a short "I'm sorry" from Sne and nearly 10 failed attempts to reach her ex through phone calls and voice notes. The man expressed his heartbreak and fury at being deceived, pleading with Sne to "leave him alone."

"From the bottom of my heart, please leave me alone. I'm trying to heal from how you hurt me, so please leave me alone. I'm begging you, please leave me alone."

The post featured a photo of Sne and a man suspected of being the author of the explosive allegations, Kagiso Pitsi, a Johannesburg photographer, who allegedly dated Sne briefly in 2025.

This comes after the reality TV star's emotional reaction to being asked about the father of her baby, leaving fans to connect the dots as the troubling allegations circulate.

Meanwhile, her parents had already expressed their deep disappointment regarding the pregnancy, with her father, Musa Mseleku, being particularly vocal about his disapproval. This latest scandal can only make things worse for Sne, as the relationship with her family was already strained.

See the viral screenshots below.

Social media weighs in on Sne Mseleku allegations

The online community discussed the latest Mseleku scandal. Read some of the comments below.

Litha_Lethu11 revealed:

"This guy actually embraced the pregnancy and was posting her like crazy. He only lost it when she gave birth earlier than the expected date, according to their activity. Remember in December of the previous year, Sne went drinking with an ex on the day of her lobola."

ZinhleAfrika was stunned:

"Guys, this family is entertaining. From the head of the family and his wives, to Sne herself."

TThauru said:

"How I wish to hear the voice notes."

Miss_Mashetla reacted:

"Sne plays dirty. There’s no other way to put it."

Mzansi weighed in on Sne Mseleku's alleged texts with her ex-boyfriend. Image: mamse_leku

Source: Instagram

Sne Mseleku dragged into Rihanna and Tyla discourse

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sne Mseleku being dragged into a discussion about Rihanna and Tyla's apparent feud.

A photo of the reality TV star was mistaken for a troll's picture, leading to Sne being roasted by Americans trying to defend Rihanna.

Source: Briefly News