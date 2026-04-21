Musa Mseleku has seemingly doubled down on his shady comments about Sne, and his followers went ballistic

The famous polygamist updated his social media page with a post regarding the use of contraceptives, which was seen as a direct jab at his earlier remarks about his daughter's latest pregnancy

This comes after he went viral for his emotional reaction to the news, and while many followers laughed off his post, others argued that he had gone too far

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Musa Mseleku shared another shady post relating to his daughter Sne's latest pregnancy. Images: musamseleku, mamse_leku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku has sparked a fresh wave of controversy after making another shady remark regarding his daughter Sne’s pregnancy, leaving his followers in a state of absolute disbelief.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, the famous polygamist shared a post about the use of contraceptives, referencing his recent question about his daughter not being on birth control to prevent further unplanned pregnancies.

"It is not wrong to prevent; it is wrong when a man says it."

Seemingly reacting to the backlash from his recent viral video where he broke down in tears over Sne's fourth pregnancy, Musa appears to be standing his ground. By framing the issue as a double standard regarding gender, he suggested that his advice as a father was being unfairly criticised simply because he is a man.

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The post featured a photo of the polygamist staring directly into the camera with a blank expression. This stoic look served as a silent defence of his stance, suggesting he remains unmoved by the public outcry over his comments about his daughter.

Musa Mseleku believes he was being criticised for his comments about Sne's pregnancy simply because he's a man. Images: musamseleku, mamse_leku

Source: Instagram

During their tense standoff, which was documented on the latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu, Mseleku confronted his daughter about having children out of wedlock and placing the emotional and financial burden on him as the head of the family.

He asked Sne the very personal question, "What do you have against contraceptives?" highlighting the deep-seated tension between the reality star and his daughter's life choices.

Recently, Briefly News reported on the backlash from Musa's post, comparing his daughters' personal milestones, where he shamed Sne for falling pregnant again while her sisters, Abongwe and Mpilo, graduated.

His latest post has only served to fan the flames of the existing drama, with many social media users accusing him of being unnecessarily petty toward his own flesh and blood.

See Musa Mseleku's post below.

Social media reacts to Musa Mseleku's post

Fans and followers were hysterical at the polygamist's shady caption, joking that he needed to stay away from social media to avoid further backlash.

nokukhanyaa__ joked:

"Babakhe, I can’t keep defending you, my earthly King."

_okuhle_d said:

"Babakhe, they've already asked you to stop using captions."

your_only_world_desire_child laughed:

"Someone take Earthly King’s phone."

Online users weighed in on Musa and Sne Mseleku's relationship. Image: mamse_leku

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others were not as amused, instead, slamming Musa Mseleku for his behaviour and for constantly humiliating his own daughter on public platforms.

kelebogile_t slammed Musa Mseleku:

"In all honesty, it’s not wrong to ask why Sne is not preventing, but saying 'Silala nabo abamithi' was not necessary. Reprimand your child, 'cause she was even laughing at you the whole time. You don't think. BabNdabe said you must start thinking before you speak."

zamazophila said:

"I’m so sad for his kids. What kind of father are you?"

dlomonelisiwe wrote:

"Oh, my Earthly King, it's not wrong to ask your child that. What's wrong is you saying, 'We sleep with people, but they don't get pregnant because they are preventing.'"

Mpulelelo Mseleku mocks Musa and Sne

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mpumelelo Mseleku mocking his dad Musa and sister Sne's tense scene, where she told him about her pregnancy.

Mpumelelo, famously known as Sbindi, reenacted his father's viral reaction to the news and left social media in stitches.

Source: Briefly News