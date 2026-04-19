Musa Mseleku went viral on social media for his reaction after learning that his daughter Sne was pregnant again

The famous polygamist broke down in tears, visibly exasperated as he processed the news and the responsibility of having another mouth to feed

His emotional reaction resonated with the wider audience and left a sharp divide among viewers who criticised both him and Sne for their life choices

Musa Mseleku broke down in tears over Sne's pregnancy. Images: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

South African polygamist and reality TV star Musa Mseleku has sparked a massive debate across social media following a heart-wrenching reaction to the news of his daughter Sne’s latest pregnancy.

The Uthando Nes’thembu patriarch was seen breaking down in tears, visibly overwhelmed during the latest episode of the show on 16 April 2026, as he processed the news.

Despite the serene ocean views, tensions were high as Mseleku confronted his daughter, demanding answers regarding her pregnancy and plans for the child - her fourth pregnancy in total, following the tragic loss of one of her previous babies.

Sne revealed that while the child's father has accepted responsibility, he asked that the baby stay with her, a request that sent Musa Mseleku over the edge.

"This means I have to take the child as mine. That's the problem because if she has children out of wedlock, I have to carry the burden."

The famous polygamist could not contain his grief as he began to sob, complaining that his daughter consistently ignores his guidance. Between tears, Mseleku lamented that Sne refuses to listen when he begs her to stop having children out of wedlock, a cycle that he feels places an unfair emotional and financial strain on him as the head of the family.

Musa Mseleku teared up as he confronted his daughter Sne about her latest pregnancy. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

During his diary session, he questioned why Sne wasn't using contraceptives, pointing out that since he has no power to stop her from being active, she should at least take the necessary precautions to prevent further unplanned pregnancies.

"What's stopping her from going to the clinic? Is it abuse? Or she's made a decision to stay away from contraceptives?"

Before heading back from the shoreline, Mseleku questioned who would be footing the bill for her children’s upbringing. In a separate, more candid exchange, Mseleku bluntly told Sne that if she had more children, he would have no choice but to ask her to leave his house. Meanwhile, the mother of three emphasised that she was done having kids.

"According to me, I'm done having children. If I had the means, I would ask the doctors to tie my tubes, because it's enough now."

The raw footage of the family man weeping over his daughter's choices has left Mzansi divided, with many praising his honesty about the "burden" of unplanned pregnancies.

Watch Musa and Sne Mseleku's tense discussion below.

Social media reacts to Musa Mseleku's video

Online users jokingly noted that, as someone who famously wants 20 children, Musa should be welcoming the new addition with open arms rather than tears. Social media was quickly flooded with memes pointing out the irony of the situation, with some users teasing that Sne is simply helping her father reach his goal of a massive legacy, one grandchild at a time.

Mzo_honcho asked:

"Sne is helping him hit his target. Why is he crying?"

KaliloElizabeth laughed:

"Mseleku said he wants 20 children, but didn’t specify how, and Sne said, ' Hold my beer.'"

DhlomoV was curious:

"He said he wants a big family. His daughter is assisting him. Why is he crying now?"

NissyPrada added:

"He is having issues reaching 20 kids, and God blessed him with Sne and Sbindi; he must wipe those tears."

Meanwhile, others suggested that Sne had clearly taken after her father and also wanted a big family, joking that "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree." Social media users added that while Musa might be frustrated, his daughter is simply embodying the Mseleku spirit by expanding the family lineage at a rapid pace.

Mpumelelo Mseleku mocks his father

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mpumelelo Mseleku mocking his dad's reaction to his sister, Sne's latest pregnancy.

Mpumelelo acted out his father's emotional reaction and had followers howling as he made fun of the once-tense situation.

Source: Briefly News