Eyebrows were raised as one of Mzansi's most-loved celebrity couples found itself at the centre of cheating allegations

According to the rumour mill, there's trouble in paradise between Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl, to such an extent that the doctor apparently found a new patient to keep him busy

Social media was sharply divided on the allegations, with several supporters defending the couple, while others actually believed the rumours. Meanwhile, others suggest that the couple may be expecting

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Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni are at the centre of unfounded cheating allegations. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

The internet is in a state of collective disbelief as one of South Africa’s most cherished celebrity couples, Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, find themselves trending on social media. However, this time, it wasn't over another international vacation.

The couple finds itself at the centre of unfounded cheating allegations by several online users, claiming that the doctor is being unfaithful to his wife.

This, after an X (formerly Twitter) user _asemahle_n, asked about the famous couple on 15 April 2026, noting the apparent decrease in lovey-dovey content on their social media platforms. It was then that ChrisExcel entered the chat, alleging that the couple was going through a rough patch.

"My close source told me that apparently there’s trouble in paradise."

Meanwhile, a famous gossip page with the handle Saltiesunmasked dropped a bombshell, claiming the doctor had been seeing someone, even sharing unverified "evidence" from an anonymous source.

The mole alleged that during a boys' trip to Phuket, Thailand, in November 2025, Mthombeni was seen with and engaged in an extramarital affair with a mystery woman at a high-end beach club, and was allegedly pictured with her.

Dr Musa Mthombeni is rumoured to have cheated on his wife, Liesl Laurie. Image: liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Despite having posted his wife as recently as 4 April, and the former Miss South Africa last celebrating their love on the 55th month of their wedding anniversary on 18 March, several users maintained that the frequency of their posts had noticeably dwindled.

It follows years of debates that the doctor "showed too much love" to his wife through his lovey-dovey posts, with several users labelling him a "simp" and that it was only a matter of time before Liesl lost interest.

As the rumours continue to gain traction, all eyes are now on the Mthombenis to see if the doctor will deliver one of his signature witty clapbacks or if the couple will choose to let the noise fade on its own.

See the posts about the couple's marriage below.

Social media reacts to Dr Musa Mthombeni's cheating rumours

It wasn't long before the couple's fans flooded the comment section to defend the doctor, with some finding the rumours hard to believe.

SpoiltHousewife said:

"Guys, Musa isn’t the cheating type."

Notthemindguru argued:

"It can't be, I refuse!"

JustZnje slammed the rumours:

"Your source is lying because I saw them together last week, and trust me, they didn’t look like they are going through a 'divorce.'

Meanwhile, others seemingly leaned on the claims that the "husband of the year" might have slipped up.

growth35888 alleged:

"He is cheating with a well-known baddie."

prisy_g claims;

"An acquaintance of mine who is close to them told me he cheated on her (allegedly). No matter how happy a man is, at some point, he will cheat eventually!"

LadyMpopi reacted:

"Haibo, men are so disappointing."

Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni are apparently going through a rough patch. Image: liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, several users suggested that the couple were expecting their first child together and keeping it a secret.

mthande16281 said:

"They are hiding a bun in the oven."

KingXhosa33 alleged:

"I saw them yesterday. I don’t want to be in trouble, but Liesl seems like she has been getting some advice from Rihanna lately."

morutwana suspected:

"She's probably just pregnant and wants to keep a low profile."

Shandesh's girlfriend addresses cheating rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shandesh's estranged girlfriend, Mimi Mogale's statement regarding the claims about their relationship.

This, after Mogale's former mistress shared details about their affair and dropped bombshell allegations about her apparent toxic relationship with Shandesh.

Source: Briefly News