Dr Musa Mthombeni has reacted to the uproar on social media caused by his extreme display of love

He was then called a simp after he commented on his wife Liesl Laurie's Instagram post

The TV presenter commented on a hilarious post on X and laughed the disrespect off, adding that he would do anything for Liesl

Dr Musa Mthombeni has responded to some disrespectful posts on X about his marriage to Liesl Laurie.

Dr Musa Mthombeni is not bothered by the disrespectful posts, and says he would do anything for Liesl. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Musa responds to hilarious tweet

Dr Musa Mthombeni ignited an uproarious X (Twitter) storm when he showed his wife, Liesl Laurie, love on her social media page.

On a recent Instagram post where Liesl posted some stunning pictures of herself, Dr Musa left multiple comments on them, including one where he asked her to make him a father.

Social media users accused Musa of being a simp and even speculated that their marriage is one-sided.

Commenting on a hilarious post on X, an unbothered Mthombeni laughed the disrespect off, admitting that he would do anything for Liesl.

"Anything for my girl hey, anything."

Is Musa's marriage one-sided?

While the couple trends, many X users threw major shade at them. Some speculate that their marriage is one-sided and that Musa is the only one who is actually in love with the union.

This is because Liesl rarely publicly shows the same amount of love for Musa.

An X user by the handle @TwaRSA26 posted:

"I get that Dr Musa loves his wife, but does she also publicly express it like he does or it's a one-sided thing?"

Fans defend the Mthombenis

Although they have their fair share of haters, the Mthombenis also have the backing of supporters who defend them from trolls.

Responding to many hateful comments, some fans cautioned others against this trend of feeling the need to have a say in people's lives.

One netizen said: "People have different personalities and seem expressive naturally. Expecting Liesl to have the same character as him is not it? Liesl seems to be kind of down and reserved. Allow them to be who they are...... That's the nature of healthy relations."

Liesl posts stunning pics with husband Musa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Liesl Laurie posted images of her and her medical doctor husband, Musa Mthombeni, looking dazzling in their matching outfits.

The couple had attended a friend's wedding over the weekend. Their pictures received a lot of praise online.

Source: Briefly News