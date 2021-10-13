Dr Musa Mthombeni has been trending on social media for how he chooses to love his wife Liesl Laurie with every ounce of his being

The former YoTv presenter never fails to shower his former Miss SA wife with love and appreciation in the public eye

Peeps have taken to social media to let the doting husband know that they fully see all that he does for Liesl and they are all here for it

Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni's relationship has been of massive interest to the peeps of Mzansi. Musa is always gushing about his wife whether it's for her achievements or her existence. Tweeps are letting the loved up doctor know that this is the content they signed up for.

Dr Musa has received major props from social media users for how loudly he chooses to love his wife.

Source: Instagram

The Mthombeni's have been making headlines ever since they debuted their relationship with an entire engagement.

This time around the couple is making waves on Twitter as peeps swoon over how expressive Dr Musa is about his love for his gorgeous wife.

While some peeps tried to shade Musa for his openness, many soldiers of love came to his defence to sing his praises. Here is a look at the comments from the good samaritans who burned a torch for the couple.

Couple Goals: Dr Musa Mtombeni and Liesl Laurie are well on their way to being Mzansi's favourite couple

Briefly News reported Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni managed to keep their relationship completely private from the country for the longest time. The couple decided to confirm their relationship using the cutest engagement photoshoot. Since then they have managed to build a large following.

Here is a quick stroll down memory lane to see just how adorable this whirlwind romance has been.

In June, TimesLIVE reported that Liesl and Musa not only announced that they were in a relationship but the celeb duo also shared the news of their engagement.

In July Sowetan reported that lobola negotiations had happened and wedding plans were in the works.

OKMzansi reported that Musa always gushes over his wife on social media and never fails to shower her off and let her know that he is proud of her.

In August the couple hosted their traditional wedding.

In September they surprised followers on Instagram with photos from their white wedding.

